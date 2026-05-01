4 Stocks in Focus That Declared Dividend Hikes Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Volatility appears to have returned to Wall Street on renewed geopolitical tensions and soaring inflation that has been denting consumer sentiment. Also, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its April policy meeting and warned of inflation spiking further on rising global oil prices.

Given the uncertainty, cautious investors looking for steady income and ways to protect their capital may consider holding or investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Such stocks provide steady earnings through regular dividend payouts and can help mitigate the effects of market volatility. Four such stocks are: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR, Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH, S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA and Pool Corporation POOL.

Concerns Grow Over Economy’s Health

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in its present range of 3.5-3.75% at the end of its two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The move was highly anticipated. However, the Fed warned that overall inflation could spike further on a steep rise in global oil prices.

Oil prices have surged more than 30% since the beginning of the conflict with Iran on Feb.28. The Federal Reserve has not cut interest rates this year as inflation remains a concern for both the central bank and investors.

Inflation grew at a sharp pace in March, partly spiked by higher gasoline prices, owing to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S.-Iran war. The Commerce Department said earlier this month that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% in March after rising 2.4% in February, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.3% — its highest level since May 2024.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates anytime soon, with concerns growing that the central bank may be compelled to hike rates if inflation remains elevated.

4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company and a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides a broad array of products and services throughout numerous Texas markets. CFR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On April 30, Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.03 a share on June 15. CFR has a dividend yield of 2.80%. Over the past five years, Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 40% of earnings. Check Cullen/Frost Bankers’ dividend history here.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States. Apart from selling new and used cars and light trucks, SAH offers warranties, service contracts, vehicle financing and insurance. Sonic Automotive has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

On April 30, Sonic Automotive declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.41 a share on July 15. SAH has a dividend yield of 2.07%. Over the past five years, Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend eight times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 23% of earnings. Check Sonic Automotive’s dividend history here.

S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the general banking business. STBA is a full-service bank with its main office in Indiana, PA, providing service to its customers through a network of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. Currently, S&T Bancorp has a Zacks Rank #3.

On April 29, S&T Bancorp announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.37 a share on May 15. STBA has a dividend yield of 3.26%. Over the past five years, S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend eight times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 40% of earnings. Check S&T Bancorp’s dividend history here.

Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products. In addition, the company is a leading regional wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products. Pool currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

On April 29, Pool Corporation declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.30 a share on May 28. POOL has a dividend yield of 2.39%. Over the past five years, Pool Corporation has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 46% of earnings. Check Pool Corporation’s dividend history here.

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Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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