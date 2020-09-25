4 stocks driving the 5G revolution

The markets are experiencing a bit of a late-summer pullback on the eve of a highly contentious election that could change the fortunes of our portfolios. Uncertainty remains elevated, and so does opportunity. In this video, I outline 4 different 5G investments that stand out from the rest. Don’t sleep on this pullback, invest in the roaring 20s, a decade that will connect everything and everything.

Stocks covered in this video are Verizon VZ, T-Mobile TMUS, Splunk SPLK, and NVIDIA NVDA.

