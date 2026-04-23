4 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Change Your Family's Financial Future

Key Points

Durable brands and repeat usage (such as WD-40 and BJ’s) create steady, predictable cash flows that support long-term compounding.

Membership-based or asset-light models (such as those used by BJ’s and Wingstop) drive high-margin growth and strong customer retention.

Scale inflection points (which both Celsius and Wingstop are heading toward) can unlock outsized returns once short-term skepticism over the costs of growth fades.

10 stocks we like better than WD-40 ›

"Change your family's financial future" is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot in financial media, usually attached to speculative bets on unproven technologies. I want to use it differently here. I mean to suggest that by investing in companies that are building durable compounding machines, I can meaningfully change the trajectory of my family's wealth over the course of a decade or more.

These four companies aren't flashy. But they are the ones that could actually change my kids' financial futures.

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1. WD-40

Yes, this is the lubricant company with the product that smells good. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) just reported Q2 fiscal 2026 results, with maintenance product sales up 13% and Asia-Pacific sales up 19%, driven by a 21% surge in the WD-40 Multi-Use Product specifically. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, citing clear visibility into the second half of the fiscal year.

Here's what makes WD-40 a family financial future stock: It's one of those rare brands with literal global ubiquity that most people don't think of as an investment. Its cans can be found in workshops, factories, and homes in over 176 countries. The formula has never been patented. It's just a trade secret that hasn't been reverse-engineered in 70 years.

Because the company runs an incredibly lean, asset-light model focused entirely on marketing and distribution rather than manufacturing, I think its stock is a safe buy for future wealth. That business structure generates consistent free cash flow and supports a growing dividend. It's really not that exciting, but that's the point.

2. BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is the warehouse retailer that doesn't get talked about as much as its competitors, which is precisely why it's interesting. The chain serves the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S., a region that is densely populated and where the value proposition of bulk purchasing resonates strongly. BJ's is in the middle of opening a planned total of 25 to 30 new clubs across 2025 and 2026, and management guided for 2% to 3% comparable sales growth in its fiscal 2026 (which will end in January 2027).

What I find compelling about BJ's as an investment for the long term is its membership model. People who pay annual fees to shop at a warehouse club tend to stay. Renewal rates for warehouse club memberships have historically been above 85%, indicating an unusually sticky revenue base. Back in 2023, BJ's renewal rate hit 90%.

BJ's also sells gasoline at its clubs -- a practical anchor that drives visit frequency. For a family that wants to invest in a consumer retailer that's compounding at a stable rate, BJ's is doing the quiet work.

3. Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) acquired both Rockstar Energy and Alani Nu in 2025, nearly tripling its scale overnight and pushing its U.S. market share to roughly 20% in the energy drink category. The stock fell sharply as investors shied away from it in response to the integration costs of those purchases and the shareholder dilution that they caused. That reaction, in my view, is where the opportunity is.

Management has guided for gross margins to rebound to percentages in the low 50s after it finishes integrating its new businesses, which it expects to occur in the first half of this year. Its international expansion -- boosted by its deal to use PepsiCo's global distribution infrastructure -- is just beginning. A study by Maximize Market Research projects that the energy drink market will grow at a compound annual rate of around 8% for the foreseeable future.

Celsius now holds the second- or third-largest position in that market, with brands targeting three distinct consumer segments. That's not a single-product bet -- it's a platform.

4. Wingstop

Not only do I love their wings, but Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) also opened 493 net new restaurants in 2025 and reached 3,056 total units globally. For 2026, the company is targeting 15% to 16% global unit growth. This means opening another 450-plus new locations.

That's a pace of expansion that most restaurant brands can only sustain for a few years before the geography runs out. Wingstop has room left: International stores still account for only a small percentage of its system, and international markets are exactly where management is now focused.

The business model is almost entirely asset-light. The company franchises nearly all of its locations, collecting royalties and fees rather than running restaurants directly. That means that its unit growth flows down to the bottom line at an unusually high rate.

If you're thinking about buying a 10-year or more stock holding, with Wingstop, you're essentially getting a royalty business attached to a chicken wing brand that has become genuinely global.

Should you buy stock in WD-40 right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends WD-40 and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.