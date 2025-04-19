4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Right Now — Should You?

The U.S. stock market endured its worst two-day period since 2020 in early April 2025, thanks to the surprisingly large tariffs President Donald Trump enacted on America’s global trade partners. Investors fled the market in droves, driving up volume and amplifying the downdraft, with the S&P 500 dropping an incredible 6% on April 4 alone.

But in the midst of chaos can often come opportunity. While the market may not bounce back tomorrow, history has shown that the S&P 500 is surprisingly resilient. In fact, it has never failed to make a new all-time high, no matter how bad the bear market that preceded it.

In light of this long-term track record, many billionaires are actually moving into “buy” mode while others are selling. Famed investor Warren Buffett has often been quoted as saying that investors should “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful,” and some people think that time is at hand.

Of course, no one knows the actual trades that billionaires, hedge funds and mutual funds are making on a minute-to-minute basis. But here are some of the stocks that billionaires and institutions have been touting and/or already have large positions in, making it likely that at least some of them are snapping up shares in the big April downturn.

Just remember to always consult with a financial advisor to see if an investment makes sense for you, given your personal financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Nike (NKE)

Price on Dec. 31, 2024: $75.29

$75.29 Price on April 4, 2025: $57.25

Nike went down about 23% year-to-date, but there might be some sunshine ahead for the stock, and large investors seem to be taking notice.

While the initial tariff talk out of the Trump administration helped torpedo the stock, on April 4, it actually bounced back and was one of the very few stocks that was up on the day. The reason was that Vietnam acquiesced to Trump’s tariff threat. As Nike makes a large percentage of its products in Vietnam, the relief helped draw investors back into the stock.

Amazon (AMZN)

Price on Dec. 31, 2024: $219.39

$219.39 Price on April 4, 2025: $171.00

Amazon is the largest online retailer in the world, and it’s a name that most Americans are very familiar with. It’s also a Wall Street darling, with over 63% of its shares owned by institutions. In fact, according to Institutional Investor, Amazon is the stock held by the most hedge funds.

Nevertheless, the stock has had a terrible run lately, down for nine consecutive weeks in early April. The stock’s P/E sits just north of 30x earnings, which marks an exceedingly low valuation historically.

Meta Platforms (META)

Price on Dec. 31, 2024: $584.99

$584.99 Price on April 4, 2025: $504.73

If you follow the investment world, you’ve likely heard of Chase Coleman, Stephen Mandel and Terry Smith. These three managers run Tiger Global Management, Lone Pine Capital and Fundsmith, respectively. For each of these professionals, Meta Platforms is their No. 1 holding, according to The Globe and Mail.

With the stock down over 13% over the past month alone, as of April 18, it’s likely that these managers will be adding to their positions, if they haven’t already.

SiriusXM Holdings (SIRI)

Price on Dec. 31, 2024: $22.56

$22.56 Price on April 4, 2025: $19.51

SiriusXM Holdings might not be as big of a market-mover as the other names on this list, but it’s got probably the most famous backer in the entire investment community: Warren Buffett.

The billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has built a huge position in SiriusXM, currently at 35.4% of all of the company’s outstanding shares as of early February, according to CNBC. The so-called “Oracle of Omaha” began buying the stock in 2016 but picked up more as recently as February 2025.

With the stock down nearly 34% over the past year — though it is up close to 2% over the five days preceding April 18 — it’s very possible that Buffett may soon put some of his $334 billion cash pile to work.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Right Now — Should You?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.