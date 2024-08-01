4 Stocks and ETFs to Buy in August

As we are firmly in the back half of the year, and the stock market has shown some signs of a rotation, you want to ensure your portfolio is properly diversified. In today's video, I will look at two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and two individual stocks that appear to be great buys in the month of August. One of those ETFs includes the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT: IWM).

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 26, 2024. The video was published on July 29, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,050!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.