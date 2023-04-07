4 Steps to Grow Your Financial Advisor Business

Growing a financial advisor practice is a challenging but rewrarding journey. It will force you to build new skills and marketing yourself in order to find the best clients. In an article for SmartAsset, Rebecca Lake CEFP laid out four key steps for advisors to grow their business.

The first step is to determine who is your ideal client and what niche will you be serving. Specializing in a particular segment will lead to more expertise and trust, leading to longer-lasting relationships and a more sustainable practice. It will also lead many people to seek you out, because they will find greater comfort.

The next step is to write a mission statement. This will help clarify your values, priorities, and motivations. It should be shared with your prospective clients so they have an understanding of how you do business. Not only will it help with conversion, but it will screen out candidates who aren’t a good fit.

Another important step is to get involved in the community which will increase the visibility of your brand and create opportunities for connection with prospects. This also leads to face to face interactions which are often the most impactful.

Finally, advisors should also embrace digital marketing. Younger clients are likely to find you online and will also likely have read reviews. You should have a comprehensive digital strategy and utilize social media, a user-friendly website, and email marketing. You can favor the platforms where your clients are likely to be found.

Finsum: Growing a financial advisor practice can be challenging but rewarding. Rebecca Lake CEFP lays out 4 steps that advisors should take.

