4 States With the Worst Tipping Fatigue — Here’s When It’s OK Not To Tip

Sometimes you can be asked to leave a tip in places you weren’t expecting. In fact, it’s become an option at so many places that customers are feeling fatigued. According to a study from WalletHub, nearly 9 in 10 Americans think tipping culture is out of control.

Regardless of how you feel about tipping and where it’s appropriate, it can be fun to see how your fellow customers stack up.

Here’s a look at some states where people tip the least — and something to keep in mind when considering whether to tip.

States With the Smallest Tips

According to data from BLogic Systems, California leads the list of states where customers are tipping the least in 2025, with the smallest tip of 17.8% of the total bill in the ranking.

Here’s a look at the top states where customers are tipping the least:

California: 17.8% Washington: 18.3% Connecticut: 19.8% Massachusetts: 20%

The Feeling of Fatigue

The study also looked at the wages of customers and waitstaff, along with the average tips and tipping fatigue score. Overall, the states where people tip the least also showed high tipping fatigue. In other words, the public sentiment of the state residents toward tipping.

The rankings don’t just reflect how much people tip. They also take into account the average tip percentage against after-tax income. The goal was to show which states are the most generous relative to what residents are earning.

Researchers from BLogic Systems noted that tipping fatigue has become a significant cultural phenomenon as Americans increasingly encounter digital payment prompts requesting gratuities in unexpected situations, from coffee shops to retail stores, leading to growing consumer resistance and confusion about when and how much to tip.

Something To Consider

The rankings bring up interesting questions about tipping — including whether you should tip when you have an awful experience. For some perspective, according to Delish, you shouldn’t always feel obligated to tip, even if it’s an option. However, it probably makes sense to tip something if you’re at a full-service restaurant because the worker relies on tips for a big part of their pay.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 States With the Worst Tipping Fatigue — Here’s When It’s OK Not To Tip

