4 States Where Average Home Prices Could Surpass $750K by 2030

Though housing inventory is growing some, supply has yet to catch up with demand and so home prices are staying high — and predicted to get higher over the next five years. According to Zillow, the average United States home value is $357,138 — up 2.6% over the past year.

Some states are seeing more of a pinch in demand than others, causing home prices to surge with extra oomph. In five years, some states could become flat out unaffordable for hopeful homebuyers. New research by RenoFi estimated property prices in 2030 across the U.S. Average home prices are expected to surpass $750k in the following four states. Average home prices in 2025 were sourced by GOBankingRates from Zillow, and cost of living data for each state was sourced from BestPlaces. Here’s a look at some states where homes are getting very expensive.

Colorado

Average home value in March 2025: $546,004

$546,004 Projected home value in September 2030: $763,309

$763,309 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 21% higher

21% higher Cost of a home, as compared to the national average: 56% higher

Washington

Average home value in March 2025: $596,514

$596,514 Projected home value in September 2030: $782,708

$782,708 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 22% higher

22% higher Cost of a home, as compared to the national average: 58% higher

Hawaii

Average home value in March 2025: $840,256

$840,256 Projected home value in September 2030: $889,627

$889,627 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 66% higher

66% higher Cost of a home, as compared to the national average: 137% higher

California

Average home value in March 2025: $784,840

$784,840 Projected home value in September 2030: $1,048,100

$1,048,100 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 50% higher

50% higher Cost of a home, as compared to the national average: 117% higher

