4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Booming E-commerce Sales

The U.S. retail sector is trying to stage a solid comeback, with sales increasing in back-to-back months in May. E-commerce, which has played a major role in driving sales, rose once again in June. This comes as overall e-commerce retail sales showed a solid jump in the first quarter amid price challenges.

However, prices have started showing signs of cooling as data showed inflation eased in June. This is likely going to help the retail sector in the near term.

The Commerce Department said earlier this month that retail sales in the United States rose 0.3% in May, following an increase of 0.4% in April. This was also above analysts’ expectations of a decline of 0.1%.

Sales were once again driven by online purchases. E-commerce sales rose an impressive 0.3%. E-commerce has been one of the key factors in driving retail sales since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

Millions shopped online as they stayed indoors for months. The trend has since been continuing as consumers finally realized the ease and convenience of shopping online.

This saw e-commerce sales hitting the $1 trillion mark for the first time in 2022. Although the first half of 2023 saw retailers struggling, e-commerce continued its dominance. According to the Commerce Department, e-commerce sales hit $253.1 billion in the first quarter.

This is 8% higher than the year-ago figures of $234.4 billion. E-commerce accounted for 21.7% of the total retail sales in the first quarter compared with 21.2% in the year-ago quarter, according to a Digital Commerce 360 report by the Commerce Department.

Our Choices

Given this scenario, it would be wise to invest in these four stocks with a strong online presence. Each of the stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the United States and worldwide. TJX’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach out to a broad range of consumers. In addition, The TJX Companies tries to attract consumers through a rapid turn of inventories.

The TJX Companies’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 14.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.1% over the past 60 days. TJX presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. URBN merchandises are generally sold directly to consumers through stores, catalogs, call centers and e-commerce platforms. Urban Outfitters has operations in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Urban Outfitters’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 57.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.4% over the past 60 days. URBN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. KHC manufactures and markets food and beverage products like condiments and sauces, cheese as well as dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 6.3% over the past 60 days. Presently, KHC has a Zacks Rank #2.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and provides a range of appetizers. LW, along with its joint venture allies, is the top frozen potato products supplier in North America, while it also operates internationally, with a robust and growing presence in emerging markets.

Lamb Weston’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the past 60 days. LW currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.