Markets

4 Social Security Steps to Take 10 Years Before You Retire

Contributor
Maurie Backman The Motley Fool
Published

If you're planning to rely on Social Security to any degree during retirement, it's important that you start thinking about your benefits way ahead of that milestone. Here are four moves it pays to make 10 years before you think you'll leave the workforce for good.

1. Get an estimate of your monthly benefit

Knowing how much Social Security income you have to look forward to will help you make important retirement decisions. The good news is that getting an estimate of your benefits is easy. Just create an account on the Social Security Administration's website and access your annual earnings statement there (it will start coming in the mail once you turn 60). Each year, you'll see what your monthly benefit at full retirement age will look like.

Smiling older man and woman at table with laptop, documents, notebook, mugs, and pastries on a plate

Image source: Getty Images.

Of course, the closer you get to retirement, the more accurate this estimate will be. Also, there are other factors that could raise or lower your estimated benefit, like filing for Social Security early or late. But either way, getting that number 10 years prior to retirement will at least give you a starting point to work with.

2. Know your full retirement age

Your full retirement age is when you're eligible to collect your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal earnings history. You can consult this table to see what your full retirement age is:

Year of Birth

Full Retirement Age

1943-1954

66

1955

66 and 2 months

1956

66 and 4 months

1957

66 and 6 months

1958

66 and 8 months

1959

66 and 10 months

1960 or later

67

Data source: Social Security Administration.

Keep in mind that you're allowed to claim Social Security well before full retirement age -- as early as age 62. But knowing that age can help you decide when to retire.

3. Figure out where you want to retire

There are a number of states that tax Social Security benefits to varying degrees. The list includes:

  1. Colorado
  2. Connecticut
  3. Kansas
  4. Minnesota
  5. Missouri
  6. Montana
  7. Nebraska
  8. New Mexico
  9. North Dakota
  10. Rhode Island
  11. Utah
  12. Vermont
  13. West Virginia

If you're thinking of retiring in any of these states, you'll need to consider how that will impact your Social Security income. Of course, depending on your total retirement income, your benefits may be taxed at the federal level, too. But avoiding the above states could help you keep more of your benefits.

4. Come up with a plan to live on a reduced Social Security benefit

Unfortunately, Social Security is facing its share of financial troubles, and if lawmakers don't manage to address them, benefit cuts will be on the table. That's why it's important to establish a plan to compensate for a lower benefit than what your earnings statements estimate.

That plan could include ramping up your savings rate and putting more money into your IRA or 401(k), or it could mean aiming to work during retirement to generate more income. While Social Security cuts are not set in stone, it's important to gear up for them, nonetheless.

Social Security will probably play an important role in your retirement, so make these moves well before you're ready to leave the workforce for good. You'll be thankful for that advanced planning later on.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular