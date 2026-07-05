4 Social Security Spousal Benefit Rules That Still Confuse Married Retirees

Key Points

Social Security's spousal benefits work differently from standard retirement benefits based on your own work history.

It's important to understand when to claim spousal benefits and how much they might be worth.

You should also know what happens when you're eligible for two sets of benefits at the same time.

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When you're married in retirement, there are a lot of things you can share -- a home, countless meals, and fun experiences. But another thing you might share is confusion over how Social Security spousal benefits work.

Even if you're familiar with claiming Social Security based on your personal work record, the rules of spousal benefits are different. It's important to understand how this aspect of the program works so you can take advantage of the spousal benefits your household is entitled to.

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Here are some of the more confusing aspects of Social Security spousal benefits -- and what you need to know about them.

1. When you can claim spousal benefits

The earliest age to sign up for Social Security benefits based on your own earnings record is 62. Similarly, 62 is the earliest age you can file for spousal benefits.

But there's a catch. If you're married, you can't claim spousal benefits from Social Security until your spouse signs up for their monthly benefits. That isn't the case if you're divorced, though. If you're no longer married, you generally do not have to wait for your ex-spouse to file to claim spousal benefits yourself.

2. How much you can get from spousal benefits

When you're claiming Social Security based on your own wage history, there's a special formula used that accounts for your 35 highest-paid years of earnings. From there, your filing age plays a role in calculating your monthly checks.

You're eligible for your monthly benefit without a reduction if you file at full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or after. And from there, each year you delay your claim boosts your monthly checks by 8%, up until you reach age 70.

But spousal benefits work differently. With a spousal benefit, the maximum amount you can collect is 50% of the benefit your spouse is entitled to at their full retirement age (FRA). There's no sense in delaying a spousal benefit claim past your full retirement age, since you don't get credit for doing so.

As an example, if your spouse's FRA benefit is $2,500, your maximum spousal benefit is $1,250. You should get that $1,250 if you file for spousal benefits at your FRA, but there's no sense in delaying your claim beyond that point.

3. What happens when you're eligible for a benefit of your own

If you worked and have a spouse that worked, you may be entitled to Social Security based on your own wage history in addition to a spousal benefit. In that case, you can collect the higher of those two benefits. But you can't get both at the same time.

Say your spousal benefit is $1,250. If your own earnings history renders you eligible for a $1,400 monthly check, that's what Social Security will pay you. But if you're only looking at $1,150 a month based on your wage history, you can get your $1,250 spousal benefit instead.

4. How your spousal benefit claim impacts your spouse's monthly checks

You may be worried that claiming spousal benefits will have a negative impact on your spouse's monthly benefits. But that's not the case. Your claim doesn't change the amount of money your spouse gets. Your checks, for example, are not deducted from theirs.

This holds true for divorced couples, too. If you're no longer married, you can't stop your ex from claiming spousal benefits on your record, and their claim also doesn't impact you financially.

The rules of Social Security spousal benefits can be complex. But if you're eligible for them, it's important to know how they work. Taking the time to read up on spousal benefits ahead of retirement is crucial, as is talking through your claiming strategy with your spouse so you're on the same page.

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