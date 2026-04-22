4 Social Security Changes Retirees Need to Know About in April 2026

Key Points

Even small changes to Social Security can affect your benefit amount.

These changes can affect both retirees and workers.

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A new year brings fresh changes to the Social Security program, including the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

While most of these changes took effect at the beginning of the year, it's wise for workers and retirees to keep them in mind throughout 2026 -- especially since some could affect your benefits even after you begin claiming. Here's what you need to know right now.

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1. The earnings test limits have increased

If you're under your full retirement age (FRA) and still working in any capacity while collecting Social Security, you may be subject to the retirement earnings test. This is essentially an income limit that determines how much, if any, of your benefits will be temporary withheld because of your wages.

There are two separate limits: one for those who will not reach their FRA in 2026, and another for those who will. If your wages surpass the earnings test limit, your benefits will be reduced until you reach your FRA.

Age Income Limit: 2025 Income Limit: 2026 Benefit Reduction If you'll reach your FRA in 2026 $62,160 $65,160 $1 reduction for every $3 over the limit If you'll be under your FRA for all of 2026 $23,400 $24,480 $1 reduction for every $2 over the limit

Because both of these limits have increased in 2026, workers can now earn more before facing benefit reductions. In some cases, workers who were previously subject to benefit reductions may be able to avoid them entirely in 2026.

2. It's more difficult to qualify for benefits

Social Security isn't necessarily a given, even if you've worked and paid into the system. You'll need to earn 40 work credits to qualify for retirement benefits, and those credits have become more expensive in 2026.

You can only earn four credits in a single year, and in 2025, it took $1,810 in earned income to receive one credit. This year, the value of each credit has increased to $1,890 in earnings.

This is a relatively small change that likely won't affect many people, since most full-time workers earn more than $1,890 per quarter already. But part-time workers and those with inconsistent earnings are more likely to be affected by this change.

3. The wage cap has increased

The maximum taxable earnings limit, or wage cap, is the highest income subject to Social Security tax and also affects the maximum benefit amount.

To receive the max benefit, you'll need to consistently reach the wage cap throughout your career. Unfortunately, because this limit tends to increase annually, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep up.

In 2025, the wage cap was $176,100 per year. This year, though, it's increased to $184,500 per year. The wage cap often rises with inflation; just a decade ago, in 2016, it was $118,500 per year.

To be clear, you don't need to reach the maximum taxable earnings limit. In fact, most workers won't. But if you're aiming for the maximum benefit, you'll have to keep your earnings on track with the ever-increasing wage cap until you begin claiming Social Security.

4. The maximum benefit has gone up

Because the maximum benefit is tied to the wage cap, it's also increased in 2026. To collect the highest possible payment, you'll not only need to consistently reach the maximum taxable earnings limit. You'll also need to work and pay Social Security taxes for at least 35 years, while also waiting until age 70 to begin taking benefits.

If you meet all three of these requirements, you could collect a whopping $5,251 per month from Social Security in 2026. That's an increase from the maximum 2025 benefit of $5,108 per month.

Whether you're already retired or are planning to retire soon, it's wise to stay up to date on all of Social Security's changes and how they affect you throughout the year. The more you can plan now, the more prepared you'll be for the future.

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