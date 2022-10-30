4 Smart Ways to Save Money in November 2022

The month of November officially marks the start of the holiday season for many people. This can mean breaking out the credit cards to start buying all sorts of items that bust a hole in your budget.

But you don't have to end the month with less money than you started with. In fact, there are four techniques you could try that would enable you to save more over the course of this month. Here's what they are.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

1. Slash your Thanksgiving costs

Thanksgiving can be a pricey holiday after taking into account the cost of groceries and decor. That's especially true this year with the price of many food items up considerably over last year thanks to surging inflation.

But you can still have an amazing holiday for an affordable cost if you're smart about how you do it. If you want to save money on Thanksgiving festivities, consider:

Shopping for decor at the Dollar Tree: It stocks a surprising number of attractive seasonal items you could buy for between $1 and $1.25.

It stocks a surprising number of attractive seasonal items you could buy for between $1 and $1.25. Buying food items with coupons and taking advantage of special promotions: Many stores offer a free turkey if you spend enough in the months leading up to the holiday. You can also look for manufacturer coupons on Thanksgiving sides and staples online or in the Sunday paper.

Many stores offer a free turkey if you spend enough in the months leading up to the holiday. You can also look for manufacturer coupons on Thanksgiving sides and staples online or in the Sunday paper. Making it a potluck: Ask guests to each bring one of the traditional dishes so you don't have to buy everything yourself.

2. Be smart about your Black Friday shopping

Black Friday is a huge spending day, but it also provides an opportunity to save. You can obviously just skip shopping altogether and pocket the money you would have spent. But, a better approach may be to carefully consider your holiday wishlist and the items you need to buy throughout the year.

If you can get a great deal on essentials you'd have to buy anyway, shelling out the money to purchase it on Black Friday could end up saving you cash in the long run.

3. Adjust your thermostat

The weather is changing and electricity and heating fuels are more expensive this year in many parts of the country. If you want to save more money this month, consider turning down your thermostat so it's a little cooler in your house. You can always put on a sweater or add an extra blanket to your bed, and slashing your energy costs could give you a lot more money to spend on other things.

4. Participate in "No-Spend" November

Finally, if you really want to maximize your savings, you could commit to participating in No Spend November. This is a money challenge many people take part in during this time of year where you vow to buy only essentials during the entire month.

If you take this approach, not only could swearing off non-essential spending help you cut costs this month, but it could also get you out of the consumer mindset so you save more money throughout the year.

Each of these techniques could go a long way toward helping you save more, so give them a try and see how well they work for you.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.