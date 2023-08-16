4 Smart Moves to Help You Understand the Fed and Stay Ahead

By Tammy Trenta, MBA, CFP, CTP, CEXP, Founder and CEO - Family Financial

Plenty of children (and a few adults) have an innate fear of puppets. But like most fears, this one tends to subside when confronted - especially so if you pull back the curtain and start to understand how the puppetmaster operates.

The Federal Reserve is, to put it bluntly, the puppetmaster of the U.S. economy. But here the stakes are quite high; every move the Fed makes in adjusting interest rates forces a move in the financial markets. Sometimes, the move is in the form of a happy jig - like when the Fed lowers interest rates and makes it more attractive for businesses to borrow money. This often influences positive economic activity across the board, leading to standing ovations from borrowers and investors alike.

But lately its moves - intended to maintain a harmonious balance in areas like inflation and employment - create a bit of a tangled mess. When borrowing becomes more expensive and businesses are affected, it often leads to a chorus of boos from blips and dips in the stock market.

While the majority of investors are still on the right side of things (at the moment, the market is still doing relatively well), some investors and many borrowers are starting to feel a bit panicked. The first step in alleviating those fears and understanding the Fed’s moves is to undergo a reality check about the current interest rate environment. Face it - we’re spoiled. We’ve grown accustomed to the luxury of historically low rates.

Call it recency bias or plain old amnesia, but many have forgotten that 1% fed funds rates are not normal. In fact, the average interest rate from 1971 to 2023 was 5.42%. Most of us who can remember would rather forget the heyday of the Carter administration, when the fed funds rate grew as high as 20%.

But rates - and costs - have been rising almost everywhere, which means our purchasing power is taking a hit. So, although today’s rates are about where they “should” be, it still feels like we’re facing a worst-case scenario. Whether you're feeling bullish, bearish, or somewhere in between, here are four behind-the-curtain tips to help you stay ahead of the Fed’s moves.

1. Don’t base spending decisions on the assumption rates will drop

The only way we’ll see 1% rates again is if we hit a recession or some new apocalyptic nightmare. While either may be within the realm of reason, don’t stretch your wallet - especially on major purchases like real estate - in the hopes rates will go down. While some may make the decision to put dreams of homeownership on hold altogether, I advise staying smart and vigilant; in the event these rates are here to stay, so perhaps now is the time to adjust expectations and look for unique opportunities in the real estate market.

2. Look closely at the bond holdings in your portfolio

A well-diversified portfolio can shield you from inflation, but when interest rates are rising, it’s usually not the best time to tie up money in bonds, especially with longer maturities.

As rates go up, the value of existing bonds goes down - and the fixed payments that make bonds so attractive won’t keep up with rising interest rates, anyway. While I wouldn’t advise drastic moves, this is a good time to review your bond holdings to make sure your bond allocation is adaptable to the changing market conditions.

3. Keep a watchful eye on variable rate debt

As expenses and borrowing rates increase for individuals and businesses alike, variable rate debt becomes problematic due to its susceptibility to interest rate fluctuations. Given the practically free money of the past few years, I understand that locking in a 10% fixed-rate loan sounds less-than-motivating. But rate stability and predictability are important, especially now.

4. Shore up your emergency fund

Aggressive interest rate increases lead to higher expenses for businesses. And while jobs numbers appear fairly stable on the surface, we know that layoffs are increasing across a few sectors, and that trend is likely to increase in the near future. Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, a well-padded emergency fund of 3 to 6 months will afford the peace of mind needed to navigate whatever is headed your way.

While it’s hard to say goodbye to the days of 1% interest rates, facing reality and preparing for uncertainties can make today’s rates a little less frightening. Here’s to keeping a close eye on the puppet strings and on the Fed behind the curtain.

