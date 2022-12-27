4 Smart Financial Goals for 40-Year-Olds

Reaching your 40s is often a pivotal point financially. It's close to the middle of your career, as you're about halfway between early adulthood and retirement age. If things are going well, you'll want to keep that momentum going. And if you're not quite where you want to be, now is the time to make changes.

This is the decade of your life where it's more important than ever to have good financial goals. Here are four that will help you navigate your 40s.

1. Make sure you're on track for retirement

Retirement should be your No. 1 personal finance consideration at this age. If you have enough in your retirement accounts, you'll be able to stop working when you want without worrying about running out of money. But it's much harder to build your retirement fund if you wait too long.

The first thing to do is figure out how much money you need to retire. A popular rule of thumb is to multiply your expected annual expenses by 25. For example, if you think you'll need $60,000 per year in retirement, you should have $1.5 million in retirement savings.

Next, review your current retirement accounts and monthly contributions. You can plug these into a compound interest calculator, along with an estimated annual return, to see how much your money will grow over time.

If you're on track to retire at the age you want, keep doing what you're doing. If not, look for ways to increase your retirement contributions to make up the gap.

2. Save three times your yearly salary

Conventional wisdom says you should have three times your yearly salary saved at 40 years old. For example, if you earn $70,000 per year, then it's recommended you have $210,000 saved.

You can include money from all your financial accounts for this. You don't need to reach this mark with only the money in your savings accounts, and in fact, it's probably better not to have so much in your savings accounts. Money in retirement accounts and brokerage accounts also qualifies.

Saving this much money is typically a sign you're in a good financial position, with enough for emergencies and to retire on schedule. However, plenty of people haven't saved this much, so don't feel discouraged if you aren't there yet. If necessary, try to increase your savings rate so you can reach this target during your 40s.

3. Pay off all non-mortgage debt

Debt isn't always a bad thing, but it is generally better to cut down on your debts as you get older. You'll save on interest charges and have fewer monthly payments to manage. Getting rid of monthly debt payments also frees up more money to use for other financial goals.

In most cases, it makes sense to pay off debts with higher interest rates first. For many consumers, this means starting with paying off credit card debt, since credit cards tend to have hefty APRs. Next up will likely be personal loans, if you have any, and then you can focus on auto loan debt.

The one exception here is mortgage debt. Since mortgages tend to have low interest rates, there's nothing wrong with paying yours off over time on a normal payment schedule. Or, if you want, you can pay extra and get it paid off more quickly. It is a good idea to have your home paid off by the time you retire so you have lower expenses in retirement.

4. Secure your family's financial future

Family is another important consideration for 40-year-olds who are doing financial planning. If you have a spouse and children, you'll want to ensure they're taken care of, no matter what.

One of the best ways to do this is by making sure you have the insurance coverage you need. Home, health, and auto insurance usually aren't enough for people with families. Here are some other types of insurance to consider:

Life insurance to support your family if anything happens to you

Long-term disability insurance (also available as a life insurance rider) that provides coverage if you become disabled and are unable to work

Long-term care insurance so that your loved ones aren't financially strained if you require this type of care

If you're a parent, you may also want to look into ways you can save money for your children. Lots of parents set up college funds, like a 529 plan, and there are even some who start retirement funds for their children to give them a head start.

The main focus for 40-year-olds is getting ready to retire when they want. That means reviewing your retirement plan, having plenty of money saved, and cutting down on debt. And if you've started a family, it's also important to make sure they're taken care of and you've prepared for any worst-case scenarios.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.