4 Smaller, Cash-Rich Biotech Stocks That Could Be Safe Havens

In a note on Friday, a Jefferies analyst floated one safe haven for investors in the Covid-19 storm: small and mid-cap biotech companies with a lot of cash on hand.

“While SMID-cap biotech trades at a much higher beta, we identified a few that currently trade at or below cash and could be perceived as ‘defensive,’” the analyst, Michael Yee, wrote.

Yee highlighted a handful of smaller biotech stocks, including CymaBay Therapeutics (ticker: CBAY), a clinical-stage biotech firm with a market capitalization of $122 million and $219 million in cash, and InflaRx (IFRX), a Dutch biotech with a market cap of $107 million and $149 million in cash.

“A volatile, risk-off environment could make these relative outperformers,” Yee wrote.

Biotech has outperformed the broader market since the coronavirus first became a serious global concern in mid-January. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology exchange-traded fund (ticker: IBB) is down 1.9% since January 17, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is down 3.8%. The broader S&P 500 is down 9.2% over the same period.

In his note, Yee wrote that large-cap biotech will perform “less bad” than the market if conditions worsen over Covid-19 fears, highlighting Gilead Sciences (GILD), despite its recent bump. Gilead has drawn significant investor interest in recent weeks over its drug remdesivir, which is seen as the most promising antiviral in development as a potential Covid-19 treatment.

“GILD will report initial Phase III data for two studies of remdesivir in China in April and if this proves to be even marginally efficacious with some incremental benefit (10% improvement?) or has some decent benefit (20% improvement?), GILD might help calm the market and offer some hope as well as make biotech companies look very favorable to the public,” Yee wrote.

The small- and mid-cap biotechs Yee highlighted represent another play, this one more purely defensive. With plenty of cash on hand, the companies won’t need to raise money in difficult economic times. “Generally, these companies have less downside risk than other biotechs with more subjective platform valuations,” Yee wrote.

In addition to CymaBay and InflaRx, Yee highlighted Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX), which has a market cap of $127 million and $158 million in cash, and Sierra Oncology (SRRA), which has a market cap of $132 million and $148 million in cash.

