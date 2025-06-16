4 Simple Ways Trump’s $2.5B Bitcoin Deal Could Impact Everyone’s Wallet

President Donald Trump’s social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, recently entered into deals with about 50 institutional investors that will raise $2.5 billion to invest in bitcoin. $1.5 billion will come from selling approximately 58 million shares and $1 billion from selling bonds that can be converted into shares later.

The company plans to use the funds to create a bitcoin treasury, a move that could impact your wallet even if you’ve never owned a single cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin May Start To Replace ‘Safe’ Investments Like Bonds

For decades, U.S. Treasury bonds were considered safe investments, but things are starting to shift, probably due to the rising yields and economic uncertainty. More institutional investors are turning to bitcoin as a way to protect themselves against market volatility.

“Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) is not the first to turn its attention to the cryptocurrency market. In March, Germany’s Deutsche Börse announced it would begin offering cryptocurrency custody and settlement services for institutional clients,” said Alena Afanaseva, CEO and founder of BeInCrypto. “This week, June 9, 2025, Anemoi International Ltd. ($AMOI.L), a UK-based company, has become the first to add bitcoin to its treasury, investing approximately 30% of its £900k ($1.2 million) cash reserves as of Dec. 31, 2024.”

This shift legitimizes bitcoin as a treasury asset and makes it more likely to show up in mainstream portfolios, including retirement accounts.

Broader Economic Effects

Massive deals like this extend beyond the cryptocurrency market. They influence how investors, banks and businesses make decisions.

“Chances are that the deal could lead to economic uncertainties, influencing interest rates, inflation and job growth, which would ultimately impact the purchasing power and financial stability of Americans,” said Aaron Razon, personal finance expert at Couponsnake.

So even if you’re not invested in crypto or DJT stock, you’ll likely feel the impact in your day-to-day finances.

New Earning and Payment Options May Emerge

The increasing adoption of cryptocurrency by companies and institutions could mean new payment options and earning opportunities will become available.

“As crypto becomes integrated into mainstream banking and fintech platforms, even those who aren’t actively investing may feel its influence, whether through new payment options, financial products, or cultural narratives,” Afanaseva said.

Mainstream Cryptocurrency Acceptance Is Accelerating

For years, crypto was seen as a high-risk, speculative asset. But now publicly traded companies, like Trump Media and Strategy, are adding bitcoin to their balance sheets as a way to diversify their revenue, something which those new to crypto may want to pay attention to.

“Trump Media’s $2.5 billion pivot toward bitcoin introduces a new layer of volatility to its stock (DJT),” said Dan Buckley, chief analyst at DayTrading.com. “It may not directly impact the wallets of those who don’t own the stock or crypto, but high-profile firms embracing crypto may slowly increase mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency as a corporate treasury asset.”

