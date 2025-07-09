4 Simple Side Gigs That Can Make You $100 per Week

$100 doesn’t go as far as it used to, but if a side hustle can bring in an extra C-note per week, you’d be $5,200 richer at the end of the year — and that’s a nice chunk of change to invest, pay down debt or take a much-needed vacation.

Explore More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

The following side hustles are accessible to the masses without specialized backgrounds, training or education, and each can earn ordinary gig workers $100 per week with minimal commitment.

Tutoring

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average tutor makes $23.26 an hour. The more accurate median is a lower, but still respectable $19.03.

Five one-hour tutoring sessions per week would put you just under the $100 target, with six giving you about $115 — and there are many avenues for people from a wide variety of backgrounds to earn some side money by sharing their knowledge.

The BLS reports that tutors serve elementary, high school and college students. They can work remotely or on-site in schools, religious institutions or corporate settings, and with civil, social, health care and religious organizations.

For You: 15 Things You Can Donate for Money

Dog Walking

ZipRecruiter reports that the average dog walker earns $17 an hour, compared to the $21 that Indeed.com cites. In the middle is $19, nearly identical to what the median tutor earns. Therefore, dog walkers would have to work the same five to six hours to hustle up an extra $100 per week.

To get started, join Wag!, Rover or another platform that connects walkers with pet owners in need.

Rideshare or Delivery Driver

Putting your car to work can earn you roughly the same as walking dogs or tutoring. Indeed reports that Uber drivers earn an average of roughly $20 an hour, and Glassdoor data shows the median Instacart driver makes $19 an hour. Here, too, the job requires just five hours or so per week to earn an extra $100.

Babysitting

Good babysitters might get to $100 per week faster than they could with the previous three side hustles on the list. According to Sittercity, the national average hourly rate is $22.50 — just 4.5 hours per week would put you over the finish line. That same platform pairs sitters with parents, as does UrbanSitter, which also accommodates dog sitters and tutors.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Simple Side Gigs That Can Make You $100 per Week

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.