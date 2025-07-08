4 Signs You’re Ready To Upgrade to a ‘Quiet Luxury’ Lifestyle

At a certain point, your style might begin to shift from chasing trends to curating timelessness. If you’ve found yourself gravitating toward minimalist silhouettes, elevated basics and investment pieces that speak volumes without saying much, you may be ready to embrace the quiet luxury lifestyle.

“One of the most obvious financial signals a person is ready to adopt a life of ‘quiet luxury’ is when discretionary spending is no longer about aspiration but a sense of alignment,” said Dennis Shirshikov, professor of finance at City University of New York and head of growth and engineering at GrowthLimit.

In other words, you are no longer trying to prove anything with your money; you are trying to preserve with it your very identity. Here are the top signs that your taste — and priorities — are evolving.

You Haven’t Tapped Your Emergency Fund in 18 to 24 Months

One very clear sign, according to Shirshikov, is your emergency fund hasn’t been tapped in 18 to 24 months. That’s saying a lot, given that 2 in 5 Americans don’t even have an emergency fund, according to a U.S. News survey.

This likely means you have automated your investments, maxed out retirement contributions and don’t even flinch at periodic expenses like home and car repairs. “At this stage, splurging on a pair of handmade $800 shoes doesn’t feel like a splurge — it’s an investment based on quality and sustainability, not the cost per se,” Shirshikov said.

Systems Govern Your Financial Life

Another good indication is when your taxes are managed proactively, you diversify your sources of income and your calendar includes meetings to discuss estate planning — not just networking happy hours.

“You have financial margin — the room to spend with thought, rather than urgency,” Shirshikov said.

You Don’t Buy as Many Items

Here’s something most people don’t realize about quiet luxury: It’s actually about spending on fewer things overall. For example, instead of buying 10 cheap suits, someone will invest in two to three perfectly tailored ones. The cost per item is higher, but the annual clothing budget might be lower.

“I see this with my wealthier clients all the time,” said Andrew Lokenauth, money expert and owner of Fluent in Finance.

You Have a Good Emotional Relationship With Money

“The clients I see who successfully transition to quiet luxury don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone,” Lokenauth said. They’ve moved past the “look at me” phase.

“I went through this myself — stopped caring about brand names and started focusing on craftsmanship and quality,” Lokenauth said.

Shirshikov agreed. In the end, being quietly rich is not about your level of wealth. It’s about how fluent you are in it. “It is recognizing that the most expensive thing in the room isn’t necessarily the one with the brightest logo,” he said.

And the only way you learn that is after you have some level of financial security and the freedom to make your own decision, instead of one forced upon you by your old habits, inertia or the market.

