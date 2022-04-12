4 Signs You're Overspending on Your Credit Cards

When used with care, credit cards can be a beneficial financial tool. You can use them to build credit, and they're accepted nearly everywhere. However, since credit cards are convenient, it can be easy to overspend with them. It's essential to know the signs of overspending to avoid falling into debt. Find out if you need to change your credit card spending habits.

Credit cards offer many benefits, including:

You can use credit cards to earn valuable rewards on your spending.

You can build your credit by using your cards regularly, making on-time payments, and maintaining a low credit utilization ratio.

You can use a credit card to make in-person and online purchases.

You'll have built-in fraud protection if someone uses your card to make fraudulent charges.

With so many benefits, it's easy to see why credit cards are a popular payment method.

Credit cards should always be used with care

Credit cards can be an excellent tool, but you should use them with care. Otherwise, it can be easy to spend more than you can afford to pay off.

Credit card interest charges can add up quickly if you don't pay your balance in full every month.

While it's possible to pay off debt, a credit card debt problem can be stressful and negatively impact your credit score.

Are you overspending with your cards?

Here are some signs that you may need to change your credit card spending habits:

You feel anxious when you see your balance

If you get anxious when you see your credit card balance, that's not a good sign. You may be starting to spend more than you can afford. If you're seeing high balances, take the time to do a quick financial assessment to ensure that you're not at risk of getting into debt.

You don't think through purchase decisions before using your credit card

When making any purchase, it's good practice to consider whether you can afford it. Of course, you may need to use your card for everyday purchases and unplanned emergency expenses.

However, if you're regularly using your card for spendy purchases that you don't need, you may get yourself into a difficult financial situation.

Begin to get into the habit of really thinking through a purchase before swiping your card. Thinking through purchases may help you avoid buyer's remorse and a high card balance.

You're carrying a balance and paying interest

When you continue to carry a credit card balance, interest is charged. Unless you're using a 0% interest credit card for your spending, interest charges can be expensive and quickly get out of hand. The longer you carry a balance, the more debt you will accumulate. Now is the time to change your spending and debt payoff habits to correct the issue as soon as possible.

You're not following a budget

Following a budget is an excellent way to ensure that you're not spending more money than you bring in. Without a budget, it's easy to overcharge your card. If you're new to budgeting, budgeting apps can help you sort out your spending.

Once you have a budget, you can make sure you're keeping your card balances low. Your credit utilization, or how much of your available credit you use, makes up 30% of your FICO score -- so keeping lower credit card balances is a good practice.

Do this instead

If you plan to use credit cards, do so with care. Create a budget, think through purchase decisions, pay your bills on time every month, and aim to pay off the entire balance to avoid expensive interest charges.

If you're currently dealing with credit card debt concerns, you're not alone, and there is a way out. These tips may help you get out of credit card debt faster.

It's also a good idea to consider which credit cards you're using to make purchases. With the right credit card, you can earn rewards or cash back on your spending. If you're in the market for a new credit card, check out our list of best rewards credit cards.

