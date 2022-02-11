4 Signs a Personal Loan Is a Better Option Than a Credit Card

If you have to finance a big purchase, chances are good you have two options. You could use a credit card to charge the item and pay it off over time, or you could take out a personal loan.

Taking out a personal loan can require more effort than just swiping a card, since you have to apply and get approved for it. But it could also be the best approach to covering your purchase costs in many situations. Here are four key signs a personal loan could be a better choice.

1. You can qualify for a lower interest rate on a personal loan

When you're borrowing for a purchase, you always want to pay the lowest possible amount of interest over the life of the loan. Sometimes, a credit card can allow you to do that if you qualify for a 0% APR card and will have the card's balance paid off before the promotional rate expires.

But in other cases, you either can't qualify for a card offering no interest on purchases, or the 0% APR rate would be in effect for only a short period of time during your total repayment timeline.

In these circumstances, a personal loan with a low fixed interest rate may be a better solution for you since it will allow you to pay the least amount possible in financing charges.

2. You need a large amount of money

Many personal loan lenders allow you to borrow large sums of money. For example, if you are financing a large purchase and need to borrow $50,000 or $100,000, it's extremely unlikely you are going to have access to such a large line of credit on a credit card.

But, depending on your credit score and income, it may be easy to find a personal loan lender willing to make such a large loan.

3. It will take you a while to pay back what you owe

Personal loans can have relatively long repayment timelines. For example, you might be able to apply for a personal loan that you can pay back over five years or longer.

If you need a long time to repay your borrowed funds, any 0% APR promotional rate on a credit card would be long expired by the time you were debt free. If you tried to use a credit card instead of a personal loan, you'd likely end up paying interest at a high rate for a long time.

With a personal loan, on the other hand, you could benefit from having the same affordable rate for the entire duration of the multi-year repayment period. Your loan could end up costing much less.

4. You want to know total costs and when your purchase will be paid off

Personal loans with fixed interest rates are predictable. When you borrow, you will know exactly what your monthly payment will be and exactly when you will be debt free. This often isn't the case with a credit card, since many cards have variable rates. Credit cards also allow you to pay low minimums and continue charging more while you pay off your balance, so it can be hard to make progress on your debt paydown.

If you'd prefer more predictability and you're making a larger purchase that will take a while to repay, a personal loan is often the right financing tool to use. Of course, you'll need to consider your own unique situation when making your choice, but don't assume reaching for a card is always the right move.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.