4 Side Hustles That Can Help You Meet Your 2022 Financial Goals

It's common to start off the new year with a list of financial goals. Maybe yours include hitting a certain target in your savings account. Or maybe you're hoping 2022 will be the year you pay off your credit cards for good and stop throwing money away on interest.

No matter what specific objective you're targeting, a side hustle could give you the income boost you need to achieve it. Here are four specific gigs worth looking into, as they all allow for consistent income.

1. Caring for animals

Many pet owners would rather pay up for quality care for their animals than take chances when they have to leave town or rely on a dog walker while they're at work. If you can prove yourself to be trustworthy in that regard, you could end up securing a nice stream of income by watching pets while their owners are away or walking them if your schedule allows. Even if you work full time, it may be feasible to schedule dog-walking gigs on your lunch break.

To drum up business, though, it will help to have references. If you've cared for friends' or family members' pets before, make a list for prospective clients to call. You can also try asking your vet for permission to advertise your services at their office (assuming you're a current or former pet owner and have a vet in town). Finally, you can sign up for sites like Rover.com that match pet sitters with owners.

2. Writing web content

Some writing gigs can be consistent. And they can also lend to a lot of flexibility -- as long as you meet the deadlines you're given, it probably doesn't matter whether you choose to work early in the morning or late at night before going to bed.

You can use sites like Upwork.com to find freelance gigs. To be successful, create a detailed profile that gives potential clients as much information about your skills and experience as possible. It also wouldn't hurt to put together an online portfolio that showcases your work.

3. Driving for a ride-hailing service

You may not boost your income all that much if you sign up to drive for a ride-hailing company and pick up a couple of fares per week. But if you're willing to shuttle passengers around town multiple nights a week, then this side gig could end up being quite lucrative. This especially holds true if you live in an area with a lot of bars and restaurants, or if you're near an airport that sees a lot of traffic.

Driving for a ride-hailing service, like writing web content, can be quite flexible. You can choose the hours you want to work and take an evening off if you're too tired or busy to leave the house.

4. Waiting tables at a local restaurant

Restaurants may be notorious for paying low wages, but in this pandemic age, people who opt to dine at restaurants tend to appreciate the people who show up to make that possible. If you take on some evening or weekend shifts at a local restaurant, you may be pleasantly surprised at how generously your customers tip.

Right now, many restaurants are understaffed, so you might also be able to command a higher wage than usual. While working for an understaffed restaurant could mean having to endure some busier, more stressful shifts, if there are fewer servers to compete with, it could result in a larger nightly haul on the tip front.

No matter what financial goals you're hoping to check off your list, the right side hustle could be your ticket to success. It pays to give these gigs a try and see if any are a good fit for you.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.