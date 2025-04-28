4 Side Hustles for Kids That Are Fun for Parents, Too

Kids have long held part-time jobs as they are growing up, with traditional occupations ranging across industries, from restaurants to retail. These days, young people are more sophisticated when it comes to making money, as well as have access to more outlets and tools to earn income. This means that Gen Z has officially claimed the crown of becoming the most financially-savvy age demographic than all their predecessors.

Which is not to say that Gen X, millennials and other generations aren’t there to help out, especially in the case of parents. For many, it can be a great family bonding activity where everyone learns a little something from the experience and makes some extra cash on top of it.

“We’ve treated side hustles in our house like seeds — little ideas that can grow into legacy,” explained Patrice Williams-Lindo, founder of Career Nomad. “My kids didn’t just play store; they built tutoring services that helped their peers pass standardized tests and develop confidence in subjects where schools sometimes fail us. That’s not just a hustle — that’s impact.”

Here are four side hustles that are fun for both kids and parents.

Peer Tutoring

Kids who are strong in math, reading or science can support peers and local families through tutoring sessions — becoming virtual or in person study buddies, according to Williams-Lindo.

“In our home, we structured this like a real service: Setting schedules, outlining subjects and even getting testimonials from families,” shared Williams-Lindo. “Parents can help with organization and pricing, while teaching kids how to offer their gifts with clarity and confidence.”

Content Creation

Are you a family of reviewers? Maybe you are all teachers? Or perhaps a few of your members are trend-spotters. No matter what your expertise is, parents and children can collaborate as content creators.

Williams-Lindo stated that from recording how-to videos to book reviews, kids can create content that teaches or inspires others.

“Parents act as project managers: Handling filming, editing and teaching the basics of online safety and intellectual property. This is especially powerful for kids of color, whose perspectives are often underrepresented online,” Williams-Lindo said.

Online Stores

Or as Williams-Lindo called it: Etsy hustles with a cultural twist. This can include selling bracelets, affirmation cards, crochet or heritage-inspired crafts which Williams-Lindo pointed out families can turn creative play into a proud business.

“Parents can help source materials and explain pricing, profit and digital storefronts,” Williams-Lindo described. “When we talk about economic empowerment in our community, this is a hands-on way to begin.”

Brand Consulting

“Companies want Gen Alpha input — but rarely from underrepresented voices,” Williams-Lindo highlighted, adding that parents can help pitch their kids as consultants: What music, products or platforms are resonating.

“It’s a low-lift, but high-value hustle that builds confidence and helps kids see their voice as valuable early,” she added, noting that this can take the form of youth panels, focus groups and a variety of other ways.

“When you come from a community that’s often overlooked, your children’s gifts are not just cute –they’re revolutionary,” Williams-Lindo concluded. “The goal isn’t just money. It’s identity, discipline and liberation. These side hustles are about helping our kids be seen, heard and respected — on their own terms.”

