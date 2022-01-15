4 Side Hustles for People Who Are Great With Kids

If it feels like pretty much everyone you know has a side hustle these days, you may be onto something. The gig economy is booming, and working a side hustle is a great way to shore up your finances and meet different goals, whether it's completing your emergency fund, paying off your credit cards, or saving for your dream vacation.

When it comes to choosing a side hustle, you have plenty of options. But if you're good with kids and enjoy spending time with them, you may want to focus on these four potentially lucrative gigs.

1. Babysitting

You may be surprised at the number of local families who are desperate for childcare services after school, in the evenings, and on weekends. You may also be surprised at how generous a rate you can command as a regular or even occasional babysitter.

Of course, linking up with families in need of childcare can be challenging, but there are a number of ways to go about it. First, find out if your town has a social media page and place an ad there. Secondly, see if there are any local parent groups, and once you identify them, advertise your services. You can also look into advertising at local schools.

It also pays to create a profile on sites like Care.com and Sittercity. You'll be able to list your location, experience level, rates, and availability, and parents may have an easier time finding you.

At the same time, see if there are any local agencies in your area that match parents up with babysitters. The upside of working with an agency is that you may find clients who are closer to home.

2. Tutoring

If you have a lot of patience and are well-versed in specific academic areas, you may be able to earn quite a lot of money tutoring. Plus, these days, a lot of families are used to having their children learn over the computer, which means you may not even have to travel to clients' homes to do this gig. Instead, you may have the option of tutoring remotely.

It pays to contact local schools in your area and ask if it's possible to put up flyers advertising your services. Or, you can sign up to work with a service like TutorMe.

3. Giving music lessons

If you play an instrument well enough to teach it, you could score a consistent income by giving music lessons. Once again, advertising at local schools and on your town's social media page is a good option, but you can also register with services like Musika that match instructors up with local students.

4. Leading weekend play groups

For both working and non-working parents, the weekends can be tough. That's because there's generally no break from childcare. You can solve that problem, however, by hosting a local play group on weekends and charging a modest fee for parents to swing by, drop their kids off for an hour or two, and get a much-needed reprieve.

Keep in mind that you may need a license to run a play group -- or you may not. Your best bet is to contact your state licensing office and see what requirements you're subject to based on the nature of your setup.

Working with kids is a great way to boost your income. If you're up for the challenge, it pays to see if any of these gigs are right for you.

