4 Side Gigs You Can Start Immediately To Help With Tariff Increases

You’ve probably heard of President Donald Trump’s plan to tariff foreign imports to the U.S. from a variety of countries. The Tax Foundation reported that the president has threatened a variety of tariffs, including a 10% tariff on all imports from China as well as a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada (with the exception of energy resources, which would see a 10% tariff).

Some experts like Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University and a fellow at Rice’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, said Trump’s tariff policy may be a double-edged sword.

“The president’s hardball tactics may very well pay off in the end, but in the short term they are likely to cause potential heartburn for U.S. businesses,” Jones explained in a recent Rice University press release. “In the medium term … they (the tariffs) could result in negative economic consequences for many Americans, including higher prices and potential job losses.”

On top of economic anxiety fueled by potential tariffs, inflation is on the rise. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, current inflation as of January 2025 hovers around 3%. This is up from 2.9% as of December 2024.

With uncertainty about how Trump’s upcoming tariffs may impact the rate of inflation and the economy overall, you may want to think about how you can make extra money as soon as possible. Here are four side gigs you can start immediately to help afford higher costs as a result of tariff increases, according to Making Sense of Cents and Mom Beach.

Become a Rideshare Driver

If you want to make money using your vehicle, one smart way is to sign up to be a rideshare driver on platforms like Uber and Lyft. These apps connect you to people who need rides near you. You’ll get paid per trip and you might even earn tips, too. If you’re comfortable having passengers in your car, this is a smart way to earn money on your time.

Sell Your Unused Items

If you have a bunch of unused items lying around the house, you can turn them into extra cash by selling them. Whether it’s old furniture, clothes in good condition or toys that your kids don’t use anymore, try posting these items on your local Facebook buy and sell group or on Craigslist to connect with potential buyers in your city.

Rent Out Your Unused Space

You can list your unused space, such as your basement or a spare bedroom, on a platform like Airbnb to host short-term guests. With rising costs and an uncertain economy, it’s a very smart idea to capitalize on your space to both stay out of debt and provide an additional stream of income.

Become a Pet Sitter or Dog Walker

If you’re a pet lover, or maybe even a pet parent yourself, then consider becoming a pet sitter, a dog walker or both. Whether it’s because people are stuck at the office or going on vacation, there’s always going to be a need for pet caretakers. Start by creating profiles on platforms like Wag and Rover, which connect you to people in your local area who are searching for pet-sitting services.

