4 Side Gigs That Will Boost Millennials’ Income — Even If They’re Too Busy

Time is money and wasting both can hurt your finances. While the amount of money you could earn is limitless, there are only 24 hours in a day and so much time anyone can devote to work. That’s particularly true with millennials who are saddled with debt, starting families and already working 40 hours or more per week.

However, there are a few great side gigs that millennials can explore to make some additional cash without having to juggle their schedule with another job.

“Millennials don’t need side gigs that feel like second jobs,” described Patrice Williams-Lindo, the CEO of Career Nomad. “They need revenue streams that monetize what they already do for free — whether it’s translating office jargon, ghostwriting their boss’s brilliance, or curating screenshot receipts that tell stories online.”

GOBankingRates spoke to Williams-Lindo and some career experts to find out four side gigs that will boost millennials’ income, even if they’re too busy for another job.

Newsletter Publishing on Substack

Earning Potential: $200 to $2,000+/month with digital products or subscriptions

Millennials used to post on Blogspot or Myspace, but Substack is now the place to share your thoughts with the world and earn some money at the same time. According to Carrie Loranger, creator of The 9-To-Thrive Newsletter, it is flexible, requires no meetings and the returns are compounded.

“You don’t need a big audience or fancy setup,” described Loranger, adding that this is best for anyone with useful insight to share, whether it’s gardening, crypto or niche news roundups. “Write about something you know. You can start with just one post a week and build from there.”

Workplace Translator

Earning Potential: $75-$200/hour or $500+ per project

Anyone worried about artificial intelligence doing a perfect job of communicating in a workspace should rest easy knowing that humans will still be needed to sift through the complex and nuanced language of business and corporations. That role is a workplace translator.

In Williams-Lindo’s professional opinion, this side gig is ideal for a Millennial who is a former editor, note taker, or Slack interpreter because it’s the side gig where you “[t]urn corporate jargon into human language for internal comms and HR teams.”

Mini-Masterclasses

Earning Potential: $37-$100 per sale

Also known as micro-course, Loranger explained that all you need to do is teach a subject that you are an expert on in about 30 to 60 minutes, record it, and sell it multiple times on platforms such as Coursera or Gumroad.

“I created a video and guide on how to create a logo in 20 minutes using 2 free tools. People starting out on Substack love it because this is one thing they really struggle with,” shared Loranger, who noted this works great for busy professionals who want to share expertise but don’t have time to build a full course.

AI Prompt Stylist

Earning Potential: $27-$297 per digital pack or $99/month custom tiers

Williams-Lindo described this job as selling “…curated ChatGPT prompt packs to job seekers, speakers, or creators,” making it the perfect fit for any “AI-curious Millennial who’s already hacking their life with tech.”

“These are not just side gigs,” Williams-Lindo concluded. “They’re mini-enterprises of genius born from years of managing up, curating culture, and translating chaos into clarity. The key is not finding more time-it’s repackaging your natural skill set into paid proof of brilliance.”

