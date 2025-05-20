4 Side Gigs That’ll Make You Rich During a Recession

A recession might be looming, so it’s time to get prepared. Starting a side hustle can allow you to build your cash reserves and potentially have an income stream to fall back on if you find yourself unemployed.

There’s a 60% chance that a recession will happen in 2025, according to J.P. Morgan. This is due to President Donald Trump’s new tariff policy, which is on track to become the most substantial tax increase to hit U.S. households and businesses since World War II.

You can’t do anything about the economy, but you can safeguard your finances by starting a lucrative side gig. Here’s a look at four side hustles that can lead to serious paydays.

Clothing Reseller

Put your passion for fashion to work reselling used clothing, shoes and accessories. Scour local thrift stores, garage sales and flea markets for low-priced items you can sell at a markup.

You can specialize in a certain type of clothing — i.e., women’s, men’s, kids’, designer — or dabble in a bit of everything. Post items for sale on sites like Poshmark, The Real Real, eBay and Facebook Marketplace.

Earnings will vary according to your volume of sales and the type of items you’re selling. To give you an idea of how much you could make, Flea Market Flipper interviewed Kaahreena Ochoco from Per Diem Thrifts, who said she earns $4,000 to $6,000 per month.

Over time, you may be able to increase your sales as you figure out what works. This may include finding a niche for your business, determining the best places to source items and learning where your target market shops.

Selling Printables

If you’re artistic, use your talents to create items like printable wall art, planners, marketing templates, stationary and party invitations. Earn passive income by selling your printables on sites like Canva and Etsy.

The great thing about printables is each one can be sold an infinite number of times, offering endless earning potential — especially if you regularly create new ones. Earnings will vary by the number of printables in your collection and the price you charge for them.

If you put a lot into this hustle, you can get a lot out of it. For example, Business Insider shared the story of printable creator Rachel Jimenez, who earns an average of $9,500 per month selling planners and seasonal templates.

Freelance Writing

Being a talented writer can seriously pay off. Specifically, the median annual pay of freelance writer is $83,000, according to Glassdoor.

You’ll want to find a niche — i.e., a specific topic and form of writing to build a portfolio in your field. For example, you might write about parenting for media websites, cover travel topics for blogs, perform copywriting tasks for businesses or even ghostwrite for authors.

Unless you’re already a professional writer, you’ll likely need to take lower-paying jobs at first. However, you’ll be able to raise your rate over time, as you build your portfolio.

Renting Out a Room in Your Home

If you have a spare bedroom or a guest house and don’t mind sharing your space, consider renting it out on Airbnb. You’ll need to make the space attractive for guests and ensure it’s clean upon each arrival, but this could be a relatively simple gig.

The amount you’ll earn will largely depend on where you’re located. For example, the average cost of a single room rental in Charlotte, North Carolina is $50 per night, but nearly doubles to $96 per night in Los Angeles, according to Airbnb.

As your host rating rises, you’ll likely score more bookings and can potentially raise your nightly rate.

