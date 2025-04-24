4 Side Gigs No One Talks About That Pay Surprisingly Well

Today, side hustles have become the lifeblood of the American economy. The cost of everyday goods is still high, and it can be tough to make ends meet without additional sources of income.

According to DollarSprout’s 2024 Side Hustle Report, nearly 70% of Americans now report having a side hustle. This represents about 115.9 million Americans age 16 and older.

If you’ve already embarked on a side hustle (or two), kudos to you for taking steps toward your financial stability. However, for those who are curious about starting a side hustle, there are some that pay very well but aren’t talked about much.

Be a Personal Chef

If you consider yourself a great cook, why not make extra money cooking for other people? You could monetize your cooking skills and bring in some serious extra cash on the side.

Side Hustle Nation explained that some private chefs can earn $180 to $200 per week, per family by delivering meals to their homes. You can get connected to families looking for a personal chef by using a platform like HireAChef.com or by posting on your local community Facebook group.

Advertise on Your Car

Typically, when you think of advertising, you probably think of TV commercials, billboards or social media ads. However, The Zebra explained that there’s a more unusual way to advertise: using your car.

Check out platforms like Carvertise and Wrapify, which will pay you monthly to advertise on your vehicle. Essentially, this is a great side gig that can allow you to get paid to do something you already do anyway: driving.

Carvertise says drivers can earn anywhere from $450 to $1,500 per advertising campaign, while Wrapify indicates you can earn “hundreds per month.”

Have an Ironing or Mobile Laundry Service

According to Side Hustle Nation, one person explained how she was earning $400 per month simply by ironing other people’s clothes. Additionally, you can couple your ironing skills with mobile laundry services.

Try signing up on a platform like Poplin, which says you can earn up to $6,000 per month washing other people’s clothes from home.

Pick Up Garbage

If you’ve ever walked through a dirty parking lot or a littered residential area and thought to yourself, “This really needs to be cleaned up,” there’s a way for you to take action and monetize that.

The Zebra explained that offering weekly or monthly cleaning services to commercial businesses or large residential properties can be a lucrative side hustle. You don’t need much to get started either — just garbage bags, a broom to sweep, gloves and other basic tools to pick up trash.

Consider signing up on CleanLots to start your very own litter cleanup service. The company claims you can earn between $50,000 and $100,000 per year, depending on how many clients you have and how often you work.

