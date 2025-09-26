4 Side Gigs That Can Help You Overcome Inflation

Inflation continues to stubbornly impact the budgets of many Americans. Left looking for ways to make ends meet, more workers are opting for a side hustle to curb inflation. A growing number of people working second jobs are taking on more work. In a survey, Zety reported 88% of side hustlers are taking on more gigs to fight inflation.

Earning extra income is a key piece of battling inflation, along with eliminating high-interest debt. Of those working side hustles, Zety reports 55% depend on gigs for over half of their income. And 47% are fearful of not having access to retirement or health plans. Finding a profitable side hustle can go a long way in helping impacted Americans get back on track and cover their basic needs without stretching themselves too thin. No niche is perfect, but below are four side gigs give the best opportunity to fight inflation.

In contrast, here are five side hustles that are fading in the current economy.

Work as a Tasker

Zety reported that labor and task-related gigs as the best opportunities to earn money. Working as an on-demand driver for Uber or DoorDash are popular examples. However, opportunities are limited if you don’t want to drive or deliver food.

Working as a Tasker offers more opportunities to earn, with over 50 categories to find work according to Taskrabbit. Gigs range from painting and handyman work to outdoor help. Pay varies based on experience and tasks, but the average pay is $18 per hour according to ZipRecruiter.

Creative Freelancing

Do you have a creative eye or love to write? There may be opportunities to earn a good income as a freelance writer or graphic designer. Artificial Intelligence has made finding freelance work more challenging, according to Marketplace, but there are still ample opportunities to find gigs via sites like LinkedIn or Indeed.

Pay varies, but the average salary for a freelance writer is $23 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter. Additionally, ZipRecruiter reported that the average hourly wage for freelance graphic designers is $35.

Online Sales

Online sales is a surprising category, but it holds a large share of the side hustle market. You can sell items on various platforms, but Etsy and eBay are the most prominent, according to Zety. If you love to create and have a knack for marketing your products, this can be a good side gig option.

Regularly posting items to your shop and good photos are key to being successful in selling, according to Etsy. The average pay for an Etsy seller is $23 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Bookkeeper

Professional services, such as accounting or bookkeeping, are always in demand. Small and large businesses alike need help, regardless of their spending to run the company. Some firms may depend on contractors if they don’t want to hire a full-time, in-house employee.

If you have a background in accounting, this can be a good way to earn money in your free time. The average hourly pay for bookkeepers is $24, according to ZipRecruiter.

Inflation continues to remain obstinate, making it challenging for many American families to stay financially afloat. Pursuing the right side hustle can bolster a budget.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Side Gigs That Can Help You Overcome Inflation

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.