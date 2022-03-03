4 Semiconductor Stocks With Huge Potential Not Named AMD or Nvidia

There are numerous companies inside the semiconductor industry. Some provide equipment to build chips, others manufacture the chips, and some design the chips to create the technology we use today. Today's video focuses on ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). Here are some highlights from the video.

ASML and Applied Materials both provide equipment for the manufacture of semiconductors. Applied Materials informed investors during its most recent earnings call that it expects the amount of money customers are investing in wafer fabrication equipment to grow in 2022.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reports monthly revenue updates. TSM reported 35% year-over-year revenue growth for January, and investors should expect to see the February revenue report within the next week.

Qualcomm announced solutions for mobile, automotive, and Arm-based processors to power laptops during the MWC 2022, an event that focuses on the latest mobile technology.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 2, 2022. The video was published on March 2, 2022.



