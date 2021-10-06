4 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch After Monday's Dip

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Here are some highlights from the video:

Nvidia has transformed in a few years from a gaming company to a company focused on numerous high-growth markets like data centers and artificial intelligence. During the first half of its 2017 fiscal year, roughly 57% of revenue came from gaming and 11% from data centers. For the first half of its 2022 fiscal year, approximately 48% of revenue came from gaming and 36% from data centers. ASML products are used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Due to the chip shortage crisis, ASML products have been in huge demand, causing its stock price to provide strong returns to investors. The strength in its business has allowed management to increase its dividends and improve its buyback program. As ASML's stock price has dropped by over $100 from its recent peak, the amount of shares that ASML is buying back has increased, which could be seen as a sign that management views the current stock price as an attractive entry point. Qualcomm is mainly known for its 5G products and its SnapDragon processor, which is used on numerous smartphones and mobile devices. Not many investors know that Qualcomm is also trying to become a strong player in the automotive market. Recently Qualcomm announced a bid to purchase Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) , a leader in the auto-tech industry providing numerous solutions for advanced driver assistance systems.

