4 Semiconductor Stocks to Benefit as Cars Become AI-Powered

Vehicles are becoming increasingly software-defined, requiring far more semiconductors than previous generations. Autonomous driving, electrification, connected features, digital cockpits and zonal vehicle architectures are driving demand for memory, AI processors, sensors, networking chips and power semiconductors. Micron Technology MU identifies these as five key megatrends reshaping the automotive industry.

These trends are prompting automakers to secure access to critical chip technologies. Recently, Micron signed a long-term agreement with Ford to supply memory and storage solutions for the automaker's future vehicles. The announcement came just days after Micron secured a similar agreement with General Motors. According to Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, vehicles with Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities could eventually require more than 300GB of RAM, pointing to a significant increase in memory content per vehicle.

AI-powered vehicles also require powerful processors to run complex software, image sensors and radar chips to enable advanced safety features and efficient power semiconductors to manage rising computing workloads. As the automotive industry evolves, several semiconductor companies like Micron, ON Semiconductor ON, NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI, and NVIDIA NVDA are well-positioned to benefit fromthis shift to the next generation of intelligent vehicles.

Micron

Micron is becoming a strategic technology partner for automakers. Under its agreements with Ford and General Motors, the company will provide automotive-grade LPDRAM, NOR flash and UFS NAND storage products while working with customers on future memory platforms and vehicle architectures. This deeper collaboration should strengthen Micron's position as vehicles become increasingly software-defined.

To support long-term demand, Micron is expanding advanced DRAM manufacturing at its Manassas, VA, facility and increasing output of automotive memory solutions designed for long product lifecycles. These investments should improve supply reliability while helping the company capture rising memory content per vehicle. As ADAS, connected features and AV capabilities become more widespread, Micron's growing automotive footprint positions it to benefit from a multi-year increase in demand for high-performance automotive memory and storage.

MU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

onsemi

onsemi is benefiting from electrification and software-defined vehicles. The company is a leading supplier of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, which are increasingly used in EV powertrains to improve energy efficiency, charging speed and driving range. Partnerships with automakers such as Geely and NIO continue to strengthen its presence in the world's largest EV market.

Beyond power chips, onsemi is expanding its role in next-generation vehicle architectures. Its Treo platform is gaining traction in software-defined vehicles, and the company recently began production shipments of Ethernet solutions for a North American automaker's zonal architecture. These chips enable faster in-vehicle communication and centralized computing—key building blocks for connected and autonomous vehicles. As adoption of zonal architectures accelerates, ON appears well-positioned to capture both revenue growth and higher-margin opportunities.

onsemi carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is benefiting from the automotive industry's shift toward software-defined vehicles and centralized computing architectures. The company is seeing rising demand for its S32 processing platforms, automotive Ethernet solutions and imaging radar chips, which enable advanced driver-assistance systems, high-speed in-vehicle communication and real-time data processing.

These next-generation platforms are increasing NXP's semiconductor content per vehicle, allowing the company to capture a larger share of automotive electronics as vehicles become more intelligent. At the same time, deeper engagement in long-term vehicle programs is strengthening relationships with global automakers and improving future revenue visibility. NXP is also gaining traction in China, where rapid adoption of advanced vehicle architectures is creating additional demand for its automotive processors, networking and connectivity solutions. With software-defined vehicles becoming mainstream, NXP appears well-positioned to benefit.

NXP Semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #3.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is becoming a key technology partner for automakers developing AI-powered and AVs. General Motors has collaborated with NVIDIA to use the company's AI technology for next-generation vehicles and manufacturing, while the automaker will also build future vehicles on NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX platform to accelerate the deployment of autonomous driving capabilities. NVIDIA has also deepened ties with Stellantis, Hyundai Motor and Kia, supplying its DRIVE platform and DRIVE AV software for advanced driver-assistance and Level 4 autonomous driving applications.

These partnerships reinforce NVIDIA's growing role beyond AI data centers. Its DRIVE platform integrates AI computing, perception and autonomous driving software into a single architecture, enabling automakers to build software-defined vehicles with advanced safety and connectivity features. As autonomous driving and in-vehicle AI become more mainstream, NVIDIA is well-positioned to capture a larger share of automotive semiconductor spending.

NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #3.

NVIDIA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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