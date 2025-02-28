4 Sedans That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025

If you have been in the market for a sedan, there is some good news on the car-buying horizon: in the first quarter of 2025, prices are expected to fall for a number of sedans from a variety of auto manufacturers. These price drops are expected to be significant to save you money, so you will not want to wait long to buy if you are hoping to get behind the wheel of one.

Here are four sedans that will have massive price drops in early 2025.

2025 Toyota bZ4X

With a significant price cut of $6,000, the 2025 bZ4X has some of the most significant price cuts compared to past models, according to Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic, a car shipping company.

“The reduction in its price makes it more competitively appealing in the EV market. However, its limited range and slower charging speeds have the potential to discourage other buyers,” Giranda said.

“These factors, combined with aggressive lease and financing deals, are likely to contribute to its depreciation in the used market,” he added.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

From Giranda’s perspective, the 2023 Hyundai Elantra is also expected to have some of the most significant price drops at the beginning of 2025.

“Like other car manufacturers, Hyundai is known for aggressive discounts and lease incentives for newer models, which puts pressure on the prices of recently used inventory,” Giranda explained.

“The upcoming 2025 Elantra is also likely to draw consumer attention with its new tech, thus making the 2023 models less desirable,” he added. “This will be a good time for buyers looking for a modern mid-size sedan with good safety features at an economical price to make the purchase.”

2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV models will lose value significantly as Chevrolet stops producing the Bolt to focus on new Ultium-based EVs, in Giranda’s professional assessment.

“This announcement has already slowed demand, and these models will soon look out of date as EV technology progresses,” Giranda explained. “For buyers interested in an affordable entry point into EV ownership with federal incentives no longer applying, this price drop makes the Bolt incredibly enticing.”

2024 Toyota Camry

One of the most notable names for sedans, last year’s Toyota Camry is expected to go way down in terms of price from now until the beginning of April.

“With the 2025 model coming out, the 2024 Camry is slowly decreasing in value,” Giranda said. “The 2024 model’s pricing is stabilizing, but as time progresses, there is a greater chance for the 2024 Camry to undergo a price dip due to the newer model being released.”

