4 Secular Growth Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Following all the recent downturn in markets, some investors could be keen to identify stocks that are down right now. For one thing, secular growth stocks would be among the key names in this category of the stock market today. As markets attempt to recover from losses linked to war and global economic pressures, growth stocks with dividends would be an interesting play. Namely, these firms offer investors a means of betting on high-growth firms while having some consistent income. The latter, naturally, would be in the form of dividends. In particular, this could appeal to those looking to diversify their portfolios amidst all the volatility in markets.

To begin with, we could look at the likes of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) now. Yesterday, the company hosted its first launch event of the year. Because of this, AAPL stock could be worth noting. After all, Apple announced major upgrades to its iPhone SE and iPad lines with its latest-gen processor chips. For those uninitiated, Apple currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.22 with an annual yield of about 0.56%.

Meanwhile, even conventional growth-focused tech firms like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are making massive plays now. While the company may not offer a dividend, it is looking to bolster its cloud computing offerings by acquiring Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) via a $5.4 billion deal. With all this in mind, here are four dividend-paying growth stocks worth knowing in the stock market now.

Merck

Merck is a multinational pharmaceutical company that brings life-saving medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases today. It continues to demonstrate its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs, and partnerships. Today, the company is at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases. In its most recent quarter, Merck announced a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share.

On Monday, the company announced that its anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda has demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) when compared to a placebo in these patients. Furthermore, no new safety signals were observed. “Patients with melanoma that has spread to distant sites have a significantly worse prognosis and the goal of adjuvant therapy is to delay disease recurrence, especially distant metastases,” said Dr. Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories. The company also recently announced that it will be hosting an investor event to highlight its growing cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline. With this piece of news, is MRK stock worth investing in today?

Best Buy

Best Buy is a multinational electronics retailer that continues to leverage its unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet its customers’ everyday needs. The company has more than 1,000 stores and about 100,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. Last week, the company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. It will be made payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2022. It also recently reported its fourth-quarter financials.

Diving in, revenues for the quarter were $16.36 billion. A huge chunk of this revenue came from its domestic segment, at $14.99 billion. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.62 for the quarter. The company says that it drove improvement in year-over-year customer satisfaction metrics across almost all areas. Online sales were almost 40% of its domestic revenue and it also reached its fastest holiday delivery times, shipping products to customer homes more than 25% faster than last year. All things considered, will you add BBY stock to your portfolio?

Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a growth company that is a leading wireless technology innovator and is also the driving force behind the development and expansion of 5G. Today, its technology enables the mobile ecosystem and is found in every 3G, 4G, and 5G smartphone. This comes as the company holds major patents in the 5G industry. It also sees 5G as a platform for innovations for this decade and beyond. Qualcomm also believes that 5G is predicted to power the digital economy and will enable up to $13.1 trillion in global sales activity by 2035.

On Tuesday, the company announced that ESL Gaming will be joining forces with Qualcomm to revolutionize the trajectory of mobile esports. The multi-year agreement highlights the joint vision and commitment to providing accessible and high-quality mobile esports experiences for both new and veteran competitors. The Snapdragon Pro Series will be a comprehensive global mobile esports ecosystem, with tournaments across the globe. With that in mind, will you consider buying QCOM stock?

Texas Instrument

Another dividend-paying name to consider in the growth space now would be Texas Instruments or TXN for short. In brief, the tech firm primarily focuses on designing and manufacturing semiconductors. The likes of which it markets to electronics makers worldwide. According to TXN, its core end markets include industrial, consumer tech, communications, and enterprise system applications among others. With semiconductors becoming an increasingly integral component in tech today, investors may want to take note of TXN stock.

For starters, the company currently offers a $1.15 quarterly cash dividend per share. By current estimates, this adds up to a sizable 2.71% annual dividend yield overall. Moreover, TXN reportedly made $4.4 billion worth of dividend payments throughout 2021. Commenting on all this during the company’s latest quarterly earnings update is CEO Rich Templeton. He highlights, “For the year, our dividend represented 62% of free cash flow, underscoring its sustainability.” If anything, this would serve to highlight TXN’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. After considering all of this, would TXN stock be a top growth stock to buy in your books?

