4 Sector ETFs to Win Despite Tame October Inflation Data

The consumer price index of the United States increased 0.2% for the fourth straight month in October, in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters. In the 12 months through October, the CPI advanced 2.6%, also matching forecasts, after rising 2.4% in September.

Barring the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3% in October, rising by the same margin for the third consecutive month. In the 12 months through October, the so-called core CPI gained 3.3%, which followed a similar advance in September.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sector ETFs that may gain in the near term.

Sector ETFs to Gain

Real Estate – Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLRE )

Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent, and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The shelter index jumped 0.4% in October, following a 0.2% uptick in September. Shelter costs gained 4.9% year over year.

The underlying Real Estate Select Sector Index includes securities of companies from the following industries real estate management and development and REITs, excluding mortgage REITs. The fund yields 3.19% annually and charges 9 bps in fees.

Transportation Services – iShares U.S. Transportation ETF ( IYT )

The transportation services price index jumped 8.2% year over year and 0.4% sequentially. The index for airline fares rose 3.2% sequentially, following the same increment in September.

The underlying S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (USD) measures the performance of companies from the Industrial Transportation, Airline and General Industrial Services industries of the U.S. equity market. Air Freight & Logistics take about 18.72% of the weight of the fund. The ETF IYT charges 39 bps in fees.

Restaurants – AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ )

The food away from home index rose 0.2% in October after rising 0.3% in September. The index for full-service meals also rose 0.2% sequentially as did the index for limited-service meals. The index for food away from home increased 3.8% over the last year.

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the restaurant business.

Medical Care Services – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV )

The medical care services index rose 3.8% year over year and 0.4% sequentially. The underlying Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care providers & services; health care equipment & supplies; biotechnology; life sciences tools & services; and health care technology. The ETF charges 9 bps in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT): ETF Research Reports

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE): ETF Research Reports

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.