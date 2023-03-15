4 Sector ETFs to Win from February Inflation Data

The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed to 6% in February of 2023, the lowest since September of 2021, in line with market forecasts, and compared to 6.4% in January.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.4%, following a prior 0.5% gain and also matching forecasts. The core rate, however, inched up to 0.5% from 0.4%, compared to forecasts of 0.4%.

Against this backdrop, we suggest a few sector ETFs that can be worth investing at the time of rising inflation. Below we highlight those.

Consumer Staples

The food index increased 0.4% in February, and the food at home index rose 0.3% sequentially. Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes gained over the month. The index for non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.0% in February, after a 0.4% increase the previous month. The indexes for other food at home and for cereals and bakery products each rose 0.3% sequentially.

Zacks Rank #2 Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF XLP looks to track the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Beverages (27.61%), household products (21.9%), food & staples retailing (19.3%) and food products (19.1%) are four top industries in the fund.

Real Estate

Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The price index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase in February, making up over 70% of the increase. Shelter costs rose 8% in February. Rising home prices also boosted the demand for real estate. Year-over-year, costs increased 8.1%.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF RESI should thus win. The underlying Strategic Residential & Apartment Real Estate Sector Index is a rules-based index that consists of U.S. and Canada-listed companies engaged in Apartment Buildings, Single-Family Rental Homes, Student Housing or Manufactured Homes. The fund yields 6.32% annually.

Transportation

The transportation index jumped 1.1% sequentially in February after an uptick of 0.9% in January. The index gained 14.6% year over year. The airline fares index rose 6.4%, ending a string of four successive declines. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN has a Zacks Rank #2.

Trucking takes about 39.92% of the fund, followed by Airlines (26.37%), Air Freight & Logistics (19.07%).

Energy

The energy index rose 5.2% year over year. The fuel oil index shot up 9.2% year over year, while the index for electricity edged up 12.9%, and the index for natural gas increased 14.3% over the same period. Zacks Rank #2 Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF PXJ could be a good play here.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.