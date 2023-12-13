4 Sector ETFs to Win Despite Slowing November Inflation Data

The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed to 3.1% in November 2023, the lowest reading in five months, from 3.2% in October and in line with market forecasts. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices edged 0.1% higher, compared to expectations of a flat reading, and after being unchanged in October. Meanwhile, core inflation remained at 4% and the monthly rate rose to 0.3% from 0.2%, in line with forecasts.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sector ETFs that should gain in the near term.

Sector ETFs to Gain

Real Estate – Vanguard Real Estate ETF ( VNQ )

Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The shelter index rose 0.4% over the month after gaining 0.3% in October.

The underlying MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index is made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the real estate sector. The fund yields 4.28% annually and charges 12 bps in fees.

Transportation – SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

The transportation index jumped 1.1% sequentially in November after a rise of 0.8% in October. The index gained 10.1% year over year. The fund XTN has a Zacks Rank #2. Trucking takes about 40% of the fund, followed by Airlines and Air Freight & Logistics.

Medical Care Commodities – iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI )

The medical care commodities index rose 0.5% sequentially after an uptick of 0.4% in October. The index is, however, up 5% year over year.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) fund measures the performance of the medical equipment sector of the U.S. equity market. Abbott (18.1%), Intuitive Surgical (10.88%) and Medtronic (10.42%) hold the top three spots in the fund.

Restaurants – AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ )

The food away from index increased 0.4% sequentially in November. The same growth was recorded in each of the previous two months. The index for full-service meals rose 0.5% and the index for limited-service meals increased 0.4% over the month.

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business.





