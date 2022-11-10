4 Sector ETFs to Watch Ahead of Mid-Election Results

U.S. stocks recorded their worst decline yesterday, a day after any election in a decade, according to Dow Jones Market Data, as the race for control of Congress is still unclear. The stock market typically performs well under a divided government, which is the most likely scenario with Republicans expected to take control of the House and the Senate still up for grabs.



The Republican wave failed to sweep through midterm elections. Per the latest reports, the Republican party remained close to winning enough seats to gain a majority in the House, but the control of the Senate remained up for grabs in three states. Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins in both Nevada and Arizona — where the races were too early to call.

Georgia's U.S. Senate race, meanwhile, is heading to a runoff in early December, with neither major candidate on track to win a majority of votes.



As of late Nov 9, both House and Senate control remains in the balance. Democrats managed to flip a crucial Senate seat, with John Fetterman beating Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania race (read: S&P 500 May Gain After Mid Election: Leveraged ETFs to Tap).



Some market analysts are signaling that a political gridlock by Republicans may be a positive for Wall Street and the U.S. economy. The control of even one chamber of Congress by Republicans would check President Joe Biden's legislative push for more business regulations and help demand spending cuts. As a result, shares in healthcare, energy, technology and defense sectors could see more volatility in the weeks ahead.



This is because a Republican victory is seen as eliminating either current regulations, like in the energy sector, or potential future regulations, like in the pharmaceutical sector. On the other hand, a surprise victory for Democrats could raise concerns about the technology sector regulation as well as budget spending that could add to already-high inflation, according to market participants. Democrats are chasing a bill to lower prescription drug prices.

ETFs in Focus

Energy Select Sector SPDR XLE



Energy Select Sector SPDR is the largest and the most-popular ETF in the energy space, with AUM of $44.6 billion. It offers exposure to the broad energy space and follows the Energy Select Sector Index. Energy Select Sector SPDR holds 23 securities in its basket, with a heavy concentration on the top two firms (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Could Flourish in November).



Energy Select Sector SPDR charges 10 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF provides exposure to 41 U.S. companies that manufacture prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. It is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with at least 20% share each, suggesting heavy concentration.



iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has $412.8 million in AUM and charges 39 bps in fees and expenses. Volume is light as it exchanges about 8,000 shares a day. The fund carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and has a High risk outlook



iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA



iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF provides exposure to U.S. companies that manufacture commercial and military aircraft, and other defense equipment by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index.



iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 35 stocks in its basket with AUM of $4.1 billion and an expense ratio of 0.39%. The product trades in an average daily volume of around 438,000 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT



Vanguard Information Technology ETF manages about $38.4 billion in its asset base and provides exposure to 371 technology stocks. It currently tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripheral takes the top spot at 23.7%, while systems software, semiconductors and application software round off the top three with double-digit exposure each (see: all the Technology ETFs here).



Vanguard Information Technology ETF has an expense ratio of 0.10%, while volume is solid at nearly 876,000 shares.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.