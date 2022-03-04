4 Sector ETFs to Bet Big on Upbeat U.S. Manufacturing Data

On Mar 1, 2022, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that its manufacturing index for February rose to 58.6% from 57.7% in January, beating the consensus estimate of 57.7%. This marked the 21st successive month of growth for the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Demand for U.S. manufacturing remained strong as the new orders index increased 3.8% and new export orders rose 3.4% to 57.1%. Moreover, the backlog of orders index increased to the historically high levels of 65%.

Consumption of U.S. manufacturing products stayed solid as the production index registered a gain of 0.7% to 58.5% and the employment index rose 1.6% to 52.9%. The employment index expanded for the sixth straight month.

As many as 16 manufacturing industries reported growth in February. The winning industries are Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Paper Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Furniture & Related Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Chemical Products; and Petroleum & Coal Products. Only wood products registered a decline.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sectors that emerged winners last month. Though some associated sector ETFs have lost in returns past month, the latest manufacturing data shows strength in the sector, calls for a buy-the-dip strategy.

Materials — iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM

Both Fabricated Metal Products and Chemical Products reported growth in February. The chemical industry takes about considerable portion of the fund IYM. The industry survey confirms that demand has been robust. Fabricated Metal Products is also witnessing steady demand as the same for steel products increased to historic levels, thanks to the automotive and energy industries. IYM is up 3.4% (as of Mar 3, 2022).

Technology — VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH

The computer and peripherals space has been a COVID-19 winner so far due to the prevailing work-and-learn-from-home culture. Although the electronic supply chain is still in a miserable state, demand has been strong to date. SMH has been down 2.7% in the past month (as of Mar 3, 2022).

Food & Beverage — Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ

Demand for food and beverage should remain in the sweet spot in the coming days as these are necessary items and less ruffled by economic weakness. “Strong demand has continued beyond traditional seasonality curves,” the ISM survey revealed. However, higher shipping costs, operational planning and cost management continue to pose threats. PBJ has been up 1.4% in the past month.

Industrials — Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLI

Per the industry experts, there has been “year-over-year revenue growth of about 10% [in the machinery sector] due to economic reopening. Demand in the Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components industry continues to be strong, increasing the companies’ backlog. Production was more consistent owing to availability of parts but manufacturers fail to keep pace with higher demand. However, in the automotive area, the chip shortage is a persistent problem. The ETF XLI has lost 1.4% in the past month.

