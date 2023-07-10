4 Sector ETFs & Stocks to Bet on June Jobs Data

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June 2023, following a downwardly revised 306,000 in May, and below market forecasts of 225,000. It marked the lowest reading since December of 2020, but remaining more than twice the 70,000-100,000 needed per month to continue with growth in the working-age population. Meanwhile, private sector jobs jumped by 497,000 in June, way ahead of the 267,000 gains in May and much better than the 220,000 estimate.

Non-farm employment has increased by an average of 278,000 per month over the first six months of 2023, lower than the average of 399,000 per month in 2022. Below, we have highlighted some of the sectors that will likely see smooth trading in the days ahead in light of the June jobs data.

Sectors in Focus

Healthcare

Employment in the healthcare industry increased by 41,000 in jobs, almost in line with the average monthly gain of 42,000 so far this year. Job gains occurred in nursing and residential care facilities (+12,000), and home health care services (+9,000) and hospitals (+15,000).

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF XLV can be played to tap the moderate momentum. HCA Healthcare HCA, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) deserves a mention. It is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States.

Leisure

Employment in leisure and hospitality rose by 21,000. This marks the third successive month of little employment change for this industry. Employment in the industry remains below its February 2020 level by 369,000, or 2.2%. The leisure and hospitality led the private sector job growth in the month with 232,000 new hires.

The data makes Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF PEJ a timely investment. The Zacks Rank #1 BJ's Restaurants BJRI, owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States.

Construction

In June, employment in construction (+23,000). Employment in the industry has increased by an average of 15,000 per month thus far this year, compared with an average of 22,000 per month in 2022.Private sector jobs too surged in this construction (+97,000).

Investors can keep a watch on the price movement of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF PKB. As far as the stock is concerned, Zacks Rank #1 Dycom Industries DY is a top bet. It is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States.

Transportation

Employment in transportation and warehousing dropped by 7,000 in June. Over the month, employment fell in couriers and messengers (-7,000) and in warehousing and storage (-7,000), while air transportation added 3,000 jobs. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN can thus be considered for a play. Airlines company American Airlines AAL has a Zacks Rank #3.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.