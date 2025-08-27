4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According to Dave Ramsey

One of Dave Ramsey’s most consistent pieces of financial advice is that wealth-building isn’t necessarily tied to how much money you make, but rather how you manage what you have. Many people assume that earning a higher income automatically leads to wealth, but Ramsey points out that a disciplined approach to spending and saving is far more important.

Trending Now: I Paid Off $40,000 in 7 Months Doing These 5 Things

For You: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Truly wealthy people live below their means and when they do spend money, they don’t advertise it. Essentially, saving consistently is more important than the size of your paycheck or what you splurge on. Known for his no-nonsense approach to personal finance, Ramsey has helped millions of people get out of debt and take control of their financial futures. But what separates those who simply earn a good living from the truly wealthy?

According to Ramsey, “When you quit worrying about what people think and you’re actually living life for you and your family — that causes you to make completely different purchases and live a completely different lifestyle.” Here are key principles that truly wealthy people understand and practice consistently.

They Don’t Dress To Impress

The wealthy don’t leave their financial futures to chance. They create a plan, stick to it and regularly review it, which doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room for extravagant purchases like designer clothing. Think about some of the billionaires you see in the news — many aren’t dressing like a million bucks even though they have more than a billion bucks.

Ramsey would recommend taking baby steps toward building an emergency fund, paying off debt or investing for retirement well before you spend thousands of dollars on pants or shoes. The truly wealthy know where their money is going each month and it’s not hanging in their closet.

Learn More: Dave Ramsey Says This Is the Best Way To Pay Off Debt

They Don’t Share Their Vacation Pictures

Ramsey is a strong advocate for long-term investing and wealth-building strategies. However, once someone has grown their wealth to be in a place where they are considered rich, they tend not to advertise how much they have or are spending.

Some of the most lavish and luxurious expenses can include trips the wealthy take, but the truly wealthy don’t let you know about those.

Ramsey said, “They enjoy nice vacations but they seldom post them for you to see on Instagram because they didn’t take you on vacation. They wanted to go on vacation.”

They Keep Their Holiday Spending in Check

Generosity is a hallmark of the truly wealthy, and giving often brings even more fulfillment than financial success. However, that doesn’t mean they spend everything they can afford to during the holiday season.

Ramsey noted, ” The Christmas presents around the tree are very reasonable,” when referring to what the truly wealthy spend on presents.

Showing people you care or being generous doesn’t necessarily come with an expensive price tag. When it comes to giving to your children, generational wealth may be more the goal than how many presents are under the tree.

They Drive Beneath Their Means

True wealth comes from a long-term perspective and avoiding debt, which means big expenses such as luxury cars should be avoided when possible.

“The car that they drive is understated and the valet is seldom impressed until he gets the tip. It’s usually a used Camry, a nice used Honda or a nice old pickup truck of some kind,” Ramsey said.

This long-term perspective includes avoiding debt as much as possible, because, as Ramsey has said, “Debt is a thief.” The wealthy understand that having a reliable car they don’t have to make payments on goes much further down the financial road than other flashier options.

Final Take To GO

The truly wealthy aren’t simply people with high incomes or luxurious lifestyles. They are individuals who consistently practice discipline, intentionality and long-term thinking in their financial lives. They understand that true wealth comes from wise decisions, which means anyone can build lasting wealth and live a financially peaceful life if they put their mind to it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According to Dave Ramsey

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.