4 Sam’s Club Luxuries That Are Still Affordable Despite Tariffs

Heightened tariffs are set to take place on August 1. This would raise prices on goods coming from a lot of countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan and the European Union. This higher costs will likely be passed down to the consumer, raising the price of everyday essentials and luxury items alike.

Trending Now: 7 Sam’s Club Summer Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Sam’s Club offers deep discounts to its members on a ton of merchandise. Some items will get more expensive, though, as the tariffs kick in. Here are the luxury items going for great prices that won’t be affected by the tariffs.

©Sam’s Club

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Price: $49.91

This 1 oz. bottle of night serum from Drunk Elephant is made with glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids to reveal smoother skin come morning. On Drunk Elephant’s website, this same size bottle sells for $90, but is going for almost half that price at Sam’s Club right now. Because Drunk Elephant products are made in the United States, it won’t be subject to tariffs, but best to snag this bottle quickly while it’s on sale.

Check Out: 5 Things To Buy at Sam’s Club This Summer If You Live on Social Security

©Sam’s Club

K18 Professional Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Price: $68.98

For hair that’s seen a lot of coloring and other processes that can be damaging, this mask can rejuvenate the strands. The K18 Professional Molecular Repair Hair Mask helps bring strength back for softer, smoother locks. The formula is made in the USA, so it’s exempt from potential tariffs. It usually sells for $75 on the K18 website, so Sam’s Club members have access to a good deal.

©Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Hotel Premier Memory Foam Mattress

Price: $199.98

Looking for a new mattress? This mattress with a cushioned cover delivers a cool sleep experience and is available in medium, firm or ultra plush. Customers can choose from sizes twin XL, full, queen, king or California king. It’s made in the USA and usually sells for $249.00. Right now, Sam’s Club shoppers can get it for $49.02 off the original price.

©Sam’s Club

Suncast Rocking Chair

Price: $129.98

Soak up the sun in an ergonomically designed rocking chair with a storage compartment. Customers can choose from the colors Dove Gray or a combo of gray and white. The storage compartment conveniently located underneath the seat can hold up to seven gallons. This chair was manufactured in the United States, so it won’t see any foreign tariffs attached. This chair sells for as high as $139 from Wayfair, so shoppers should take advantage of this deal.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Sam’s Club Luxuries That Are Still Affordable Despite Tariffs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.