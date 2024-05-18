4 Sam’s Club Items To Buy To Save Money This Memorial Day

Memorial Day marks the start of the summer season. Whether you’re hosting a party in your backyard or taking the family to the beach, there’s still time to pick up essentials for the perfect Memorial Day (or Memorial Day weekend) party. If you’re on a budget, head to Sam’s Club for some great deals. Here are four money-saving items for the ideal celebration.

Check Out: 7 Best New Ikea Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

1. Member’s Mark 4th of July Fireworks and Rockets Oval Plates, 10″ x 12″, 50 ct.

$9.98

These festive fireworks and rockets-designed paper plates in red, white and blue are perfect for Memorial Day barbecues and picnics and add a patriotic vibe to your holiday table. Each package includes 50 colorful and sturdy oval plates 10″ x 12″. Reheating food is easy because they’re microwave-safe. Members Mark Fireworks and Rockets Oval Plates coordinate with the entire collection. All you need to do is pile on the fixings.

2. Member’s Mark™ Cafe Collection Steel Dining Arm Chair Set

$79.98 (save $20)

This lovely Member’s Mark™ Cafe Collection Steel Dining Arm Chair set is a colorful addition to your Memorial Day casual dining table. Designed with a leaf cutout pattern, this chair set is available in three colors, teal red or black and coordinate with the rest of your decor. With their stackable design, they take up little space and are easy to store in the shed or garage.

3. Banana Boat Sport Kids Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50, 9.5 oz., 2 pk.

$14.68

Don’t let your kids go outside without powerful protection against the sun’s UV rays. With 50 SPF protection, Banana Boat Sport Kids Sunscreen Spray provides a strong defense against the sun’s harmful rays. This sunscreen spray is water resistant and tear-and sting-free. Its quick absorbing formula stays out of the eyes and won’t irritate the skin. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.

4. Member’s Mark Mesh Animal Ring Float (Assorted Styles)

$10.98 (save $5 by June 2)

The Member’s Mark™ Mesh Animal Ring Float helps little ones float safely in the water while you watch them play or join in the fun. The durable mesh fabric stands up to sun and chlorine. The Ring Float comes in an array of vibrant colors and styles that kids love.

Choose from the green turtle, blue fish, pink dolphin, mermaid, toucan, flamingo, crab, pineapple or seahorse, or a few of your favorites. Each float holds up to 200 pounds and comes with a convenient handle making carrying the floats a breeze and no air pumping is required.

Learn More: Dollar Tree Raising Prices: What To Know About the $7 Items

Whether you spend Memorial Day at home by the pool or pack up the car for a day at the beach, you can still find last-minute savings at Sam’s Club to fit your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Sam’s Club Items To Buy To Save Money This Memorial Day

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.