4 Sam’s Club Deals That Are Actually Worth the Membership

If you’re pondering whether a $50 Sam’s Club membership is worth it, you can sign up for a free 15-day trial through Jan. 31, 2026. Not only can you shop online or in the club to take advantage of Sam’s low prices, but the trial membership also allows access to instant savings and member-only fuel prices. If you like it and choose not to cancel, you’ll be charged the $50 annual membership fee at the end of the trial.

Here’s a look at some Sam’s Club deals that will help you earn back the membership fee in no time.

Oral-B iO Series 2 Electric Toothbrush

Price: $74.97

Save $25 off the regular price of $99.97 on the two-pack of the Oral-B iO Series 2 Electric Toothbrush, which helps you remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Choose from three settings — super sensitive, gentle and daily clean — to find what works for you.

Additionally, a pressure sensor adjusts if you’re brushing too hard, and the built-in timer alerts you every 30 seconds to change brushing zones to help you clean your mouth evenly.

Member’s Mark Twin Sleeper Accent Chair

Price: $446.00

Save $90 on the Member’s Mark Twin Sleeper Accent Chair. This multitasking chair will serve as a comfortable seat in the daytime, and fold out to a twin bed at night as needed.

It’s a smart space-saving option for guest rooms, apartments or any area where you need extra seating that turns into a bed. The chair features padded cushions upholstered in stain-resistant, medium gray fabric, and a solid wood frame with metal support legs for sturdiness.

Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

Price: $17.98

If Celsius beverages are a regular on your shopping list, you can save $6 on this 18-pack of Celsius Live Fit Sparkling Vibe drinks, which includes six cans each of Sparkling Peach Vibe, Tropical Vibe and Retro Vibe. The drinks contain no sugar or artificial colors or sweeteners, and are made with ingredients like green tea extract, guarana and ginger to boost energy and support digestion. They also contain Vitamins B and C for energy and immune support, and chromium to curb hunger.

bObsweep Bio Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

Having your own personal robot to vacuum and mop your floors may have been a dream until this point, but Sam’s Club is offering the bObsweep Bio Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop for $620 off right now, making it a tempting deal.

It features 4500 Pa suction, dual brushes and a built-in wet mop with adjustable settings. And you don’t have to worry about emptying it each day. The charging base moves the dust and debris to an odor-locking dust bag after each cleaning cycle. Additionally, setup and operation is easy. You can map your home in minutes using the mobile app, set NoSweep and NoMop zones, and connect it to Alexa or Google Home for voice control.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability accurate as of August 23, 2025 and subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Sam's Club Deals That Are Actually Worth the Membership

