4 Rules From Vivian Tu, A Wall Street Pro Who Achieved Millionaire Status At 27

Vivian Tu's upbringing in a frugal, immigrant Chinese family taught her the value of saving.

However, her Wall Street career exposed her to a different approach to wealth: investing and growing assets.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Tu outlines four key strategies that she believes are critical for financial growth. She followed these rules to build her own fortune and become a millionaire at 27 years old.

Also Read: This Amazon Applicant's Interview Answer Earned Her A Seat 3 Feet Away From Jeff Bezos

Focus on Building Wealth, Not Displaying It: Invest in assets rather than spending on liabilities, Tu advises. This approach is about building long-term wealth rather than seeking immediate social validation. "Instead of buying, for example, a flashy Lamborghini that loses a third of its value as soon as you drive off the lot, a truly rich person will take that same chunk of change and buy a two-family duplex and rent it out," Tu said. Cultivate an Abundance Mindset: Embrace an abundance mindset. Unlike the common scarcity mindset that breeds competition and fear, the rich believe in abundance, allowing them to pursue opportunities with confidence and creativity. "Rich people have an abundance mindset," Tu says. "Since they know they’re going to be able to take care of their bills, they’re not worried. This gives them the freedom to decide what they want to do with their time, rather than only focusing on what they need to do to survive." Embrace Long-Term Thinking and Delayed Gratification: Thinking long-term and practicing delayed gratification is also essential. Tu emphasizes that the wealthy are comfortable with investments that may not be immediately accessible but offer substantial future returns, like retirement accounts. Network and Share Knowledge Generously: Lastly, Tu highlights how rich people "love being known as the smartest person in their friend group." Who has the best taste? Who's on top of all the trends? Wealthy individuals, Tu says, often exchange insights, resources and opportunities within their respective networks.

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

How can you invest in early-stage startups if you don’t know the founders? Easy. Click here for a list of startups you can invest in today.

Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities in this article. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the offering circular for more information.

Now Read: This 22-Year-Old Making $194,000 A Year Plans To Retire At 35 By Using FIRE Principles

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.