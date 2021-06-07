4 Robotics Stocks To Watch Amid Rising Shifts To Automation

These 4 Robotics Stocks Could Be Worth Your Attention

One key factor when it comes to investing in the stock market is to know what sector is thriving and what’s not. Robotics stocks may have fallen under the radar of many investors and this could prove to be a missed opportunity. The existence of robots dates back to the 1960s and their technology has been improving ever since. Sure, there are fears of robots taking over the world, especially if you have watched The Terminator. However, in the last ten years, many companies have turned to robots to improve efficiency, decrease equipment costs, and tackle the issue of rising labor costs. Therefore, it is no surprise that some investors may be looking for top robotic stocks to buy.

Many major industries are set to gain from investments in automation. For example, we have Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) which aggressively pushes for automation to aid in the production of its electric vehicles. In May, Tesla along with Comau Robotics planned to set up a new series of automation equipment at its Fremont Factory in Northern California. In the past, the company may have admitted that it had overlooked the importance of having humans handling the manufacturing line. However, it still remains that automation plays an important role in meeting delivery goals, especially with the rising demand for electric vehicles. So, do you share the sentiment that robots could play a big role in our future? If you do, here is a list of 4 top robotics stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Best Robotics Stocks To Watch This Week

UiPath Inc

To kick off the list, we have an enterprise automation software company, UiPath. It offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions with a suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business capabilities. The company aims to have a robot for every person, hoping to transform the way humans work.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

A fortnight ago, the company announced the launch of UiPath Automation Awards 2021, its third annual competition designed to crown the most promising talents in enterprise software automation. UiPath aims to enable the development of creative business ideas and foster the capacity to scale early-stage companies and entrepreneurial ventures from Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey. With the fast pace of innovation in software automation and yet a huge pool of untapped potential, the company is keen to help emerging players into the space to reach its full potential.

Given that the company has only been publicly traded since April 21, its first financial earnings report would be highly anticipated. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter 2021 on Tuesday. This would then give investors a clearer indication of the direction of the company. After all, the company’s stock did rise as high as $90.00 in May. So, would you be buying PATH stock ahead of its earnings report?

Brooks Automation, Inc

Another top robotic stock would be Brooks Automation. It is a provider of automation solutions for various applications and markets. Essentially it operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. Its product offerings would include robots and integrated automation systems. BRKS stock has been on an upward trajectory over the past year. It has more than doubled in price within that period.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In May, the company reported its second-quarter financial results. Revenue came in at $287 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Out of which, Life Sciences contributed $130 million and Semiconductor Solutions contributed $157 million. Meanwhile, operating income was $31 million, more than doubling the figure back in the prior year quarter. This record-level revenue is yet another testament to its strength and continued momentum in both its segments.

In fact, the company also announced its intention to separate the two segments into two separate independent publicly traded companies. The company believes that the separation will better position each of them to extend their advantages in the markets they serve. Given all this, would BRKS stock not be a top robotics stock to watch now?

ABB Ltd

ABB is a holding company that operates through four segments. These include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Power Grids. The company pushes the boundaries of technology by connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation, and motion portfolio. ABB stock is yet another robotics stock that has been making waves in the stock market. It has risen by almost 60% over the past year.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Last week, the company announced that it will be strengthening its commitment to reduce carbon emissions. It aims to reduce its emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. Given the hype surrounding clean and green energy, it is a significant step for companies to commit to such initiatives.

Financially, ABB has also reported its first-quarter earnings report back in April which surpassed analysts’ expectations. Revenues totaled 6.91 billion, up 11% from the prior year’s quarter. This upside is due to growth across most of its segments. Also, operational earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) in the quarter increased by a whopping 50.8% to $959 million. Hence, with its impressive financial figures, would you consider adding ABB stock to your watchlist?

Raytheon Technologies Corp

To sum up the list, we have the aerospace and defense company, Raytheon. The company engages in providing advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. Furthermore, it also has a new rover on Mars with a long-term plan of sending people there. The company stock has risen over 30% year-to-date.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In May, the company along with GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, will collaborate to develop and commercialize a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor. This is in hopes of enabling game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure appliances. This demonstrates its goal to make high-performance communications tech available at an affordable cost.

Aside from that, Raytheon is also retrofitting OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations to help with the COVID-19 crisis. The trucks can transport approximately 270,000 liters of oxygen. The company delivered these trucks to India to help tackle its alarming COVID-19 situation. This is to tackle the challenges faced in delivering oxygen to semi-urban and remote areas. All things considered, would you bet on RTX stock as the economy recovers?

