4 Retirement Lessons From the Characters of ‘Sex and the City’

The “Sex and the City” ladies lived glamorous, enviable lifestyles. However, it’s unlikely Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha all would’ve been able to maintain their standard of living in retirement — at least according to their spending habits in the original HBO series.

For example, the women frequented trendy bars and nightclubs. While they might’ve traded hot new clubs for quieter (yet still impossibly chic) venues as they matured, a craft cocktail in New York City costs an average of $20-$30, according to VinePair.

A probable lack of retirement savings, combined with lifestyle inflation, would’ve likely caused at least some of the women to rely on Social Security and Medicare in their golden years. Keep reading to learn four retirement lessons from the from the characters of “Sex and the City.”

Carrie

Retirement lesson: Pay yourself first

A columnist for The New York Star and Vogue freelancer, Carrie tried to get a bank loan to buy her apartment, revealing at the time (at 35 years old) she had just $700 in her checking account and $957 in savings. At the time, Miranda calculated that the Carrie had spent around $40,000 on designer shoes — including many pairs of her favorite, Manolo Blahnik — instead of putting extra money in the bank.

If Carrie had paid herself first (by putting money in savings) before allowing herself to spend frivolously, she might’ve had $40,000 more in savings. Clearly, she wasn’t saving for retirement either, which may have led to her relying on Social Security and Medicare in her golden years.

As of May 2023, writers and authors in New York earned an average of $121,070 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, that salary doesn’t go nearly as far in New York City as it does in other U.S. cities.

Miranda

Retirement lesson: A lifetime of wise financial moves adds up

Miranda — a corporate lawyer — was the first of the ladies to buy an apartment, located on the affluent Upper West Side. In August 2025, the median sale price on the Upper West Side was $1.4 million, according to Redfin.

Given this wise financial move, it’s probably safe to assume Miranda was saving a respectable percentage of her salary for retirement.

As of May 2023, lawyers in New York earned an average of $208,480 per year, according to the BLS.

Charlotte

Retirement lesson: Know your worth

Charlotte married into old money with cardiologist Trey MacDougal. While the marriage didn’t last, she received $1 million and their apartment in the divorce settlement.

Located on prestigious Park Avenue, the Upper East Side apartment was a big win for Charlotte. As of Sept. 22, 2025, Upper East Side homes had a median list price of $1.4 million, according to Redfin.

As of May 2023, curators in New York earn an average of $72,560 per year, according to the BLS.

Her curator salary probably wouldn’t have left much extra money for retirement, but Charlotte secured her financial future with her divorce. When negotiating their prenup, she insisted on being paid $1 million — the MacDougal family standard was $500,000 — and fought to keep their apartment.

Samantha

Retirement lesson: Focus on long-term gains

Samantha, a public relations entrepreneur, helped boyfriend Smith Jerrod go from a waiter to an A-lister. In Season 3, she also bought an apartment in the then up-and-coming Meatpacking District.

As of Sept. 22, 2025, listings in the Meatpacking District ranged from $995,000 to $3.1 million, according to Redfin.

Her entrepreneurial talents, along with her ability to spot long-term investments — both clients and real estate — would likely have set Samantha up for a cushy retirement.

As of May 2023, public relations managers in New York earned an average of $214,080 per year, according to the BLS.

