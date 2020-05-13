4 Retirement Funds to Minimize the Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has clearly sent shockwaves through the financial markets, making both investors and businesses wary of the current scenario. Investors seeking to build their retirement portfolio, however, may find it apt to invest right now.

After all, volatility in the financial markets have led stocks to hit low prices, which is definitely beneficial for purchasing mutual funds in a bid to get that retirement portfolio right.

In general, the nature of investing and saving may change after retirement, when one would need to withdraw more rather than save. This is why it is important to choose the kind of mutual funds that are not only stable but also offer greater returns so one may save more for one’s retirement.

Second, retirement strategies also vary and depend on a string of factors such as life expectancy, requirements of income and other sources of income (perhaps a part-time job or a pension). This is why the kind of funds one chooses for one’s retirement portfolio should be consistent with steady capital growth over a given period to meet the aforementioned requirements.

Third, one must also keep in mind that the minimum initial requirement for funds has to be low, so one may invest as one pleases. The expense ratio that one pays for the mutual fund has to be low as well, since one is looking for capital growth and paying a hefty amount as the fund’s fee isn’t ideal.

Finally, mutual funds that offer high capital growth are necessary for one’s retirement portfolio since these are helpful in combating inflation and higher withdrawal on the account holder’s part over the years.

4 Best Funds to Buy

We have, therefore, selected four mutual funds that are apt for your retirement and carry a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). In addition, the minimum initial investment for these funds is within $5,000.

We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also on the likely future success of the fund.

The question here is why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

MFS Growth Fund Class A MFEGX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that its advisor believes to have above-average earnings potential. MFEGX mostly invests in equity securities of companies.

MFEGX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.91%, which is below the category average of 1.05%. The fund has returned 17.4% over the past three years. MFEGX has a minimum initial investment of $1000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund TRBCX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in the common stocks of large and medium-sized blue chip companies that have potential for more-than-average growth.

TRBCX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.69%, which is below the category average of 1.05%. The fund has returned 16.4% over the past three years. TRBCX has a minimum initial investment of $2500.

AB Large Cap Growth Fund Class A APGAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of large-capitalization companies that have above-average potential for growth. It mostly invests in domestic equity security of companies.

APGAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.89%, which is below the category average of 1.05%. The fund has returned 16.4% over the past three years. APGAX has a minimum initial investment of $2500.

Hartford Healthcare HLS Fund Class IA HIAHX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies engaged in activities in the healthcare industry. The fund invests across all market capitalizations.

HIAHX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.92%, which is below the category average of 1.24%. The fund has returned 11.2% over the past three years. HIAHX has no minimum initial investment.

