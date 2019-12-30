4 Retail Stocks to Help Steer S&P 500 to New Highs in 2020

In spite of a roller coaster ride on Wall Street — thanks to the U.S.-China trade war — S&P 500 index has displayed a sturdy run in 2019. Notably, the broadest measure of the equity market has added as much as 28% to its value so far this year. Given a favorable economic backdrop and a recent agreement on a phase one trade deal, the momentum is likely to sustain in 2020. Even some market pundits believe that re-election of Donald Trump as President will help maintain the bull run.



In 2019, the market became witness to decent corporate earnings, three cuts in benchmark interest rate — in July, September and October — and inflow of positive news on the U.S.-China trade front and Brexit issue. Apart from these, rising job growth and a 50-year low unemployment rate also helped boost the market sentiment. Further, a rebound in factory production, robust domestic homebuilding market and increase in consumer spending added to the optimism.



Notably, the economy grew at a decent pace in the first three quarters of 2019. Per the Commerce Department, GDP increased at a 2.1% annualized rate during the third quarter, while consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 3.2%. In fact, consumer spending rose at a 0.4% annual rate in November, the best rise since July. Further, personal income rose 0.5% last month, after a slight increase of 0.1% in October.



As Americans continue to splurge, it seems prudent to invest in the Retail-Wholesale sector, which occupies top 13% position in the list of Zacks sectors (two out of 16). Meanwhile, the sector has gained roughly 26.3% so far in the year. Per the latest Earnings Preview, the sector is likely to register top and bottom line growth of 5.3% and 8.6%, respectively, in the next financial year.





Here we have highlighted four Retail-Wholesale stocks — having a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) — that are ready to help steer S&P 500 index to new highs in 2020.



4 Prominent Picks



We suggest investing in Target Corporation TGT with a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.5%. This general merchandise retailer has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for top and bottom line for the next financial year indicates year-over-year improvement of roughly 3.7% and 7.6%, respectively. The stock, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has soared 95.5% so far in 2019. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, a chain of fast casual restaurants, is also a solid bet with a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for top and bottom line for the next financial year suggests year-over-year growth of about 12.4% and 28.2%, respectively. The company, with a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.7%, has seen its shares surge 93.8% so far this year.



Investors can also count on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY, which operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for top and bottom line for the next financial year indicates year-over-year improvement of roughly 1.7% and 4.7%, respectively. Notably, shares of the company have increased 64.3% year to date.



You can also add Ross Stores, Inc. ROST to your portfolio. This operator of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for top and bottom line for the next financial year suggests year-over-year increase of 6.1% and 8.3%, respectively. Moreover, the stock has appreciated 38.2% year to date.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.