4 Retail Stocks to Consider for Your Holiday Shopping List

The holiday season is a crucial period for retailers, accounting for a significant portion of their annual revenues. However, this year, it presents an exceptional set of challenges due to the high interest rate environment and the resumption of student loan payments. Retailers are responding by adapting and implementing strategies that cater to changing consumer behaviors and financial circumstances, ensuring they maximize this festive season.

The Holiday Season Defines Retail Success

The period between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day often sees a flurry of shopping activity, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday leading the charge. Consequently, retailers invest heavily in marketing campaigns, sales promotions and inventory, planning to make the most of this window of opportunity.



However, rising interest rates are causing consumers to exercise caution in spending as borrowing costs increase. Moreover, the resumption of student loan payments adds financial responsibility for many, prompting a reevaluation of holiday budgets. In response to these challenges, retailers are focusing on offering budget-friendly gift options, early-bird discounts and other incentives that resonate with cost-conscious shoppers.



According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are expected to increase 3.7% from the previous year during the traditional holiday period spanning from Nov 1 to Dec 24. To put this into context, holiday sales grew 7.6% last year.



That said, we have highlighted four stocks from the Retail - Wholesale sector that look well-positioned based on their sound fundamentals.

Past-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4 Prominent Picks

Urban Outfitters URBN stands out as a promising investment choice. This leading lifestyle product and services company seems an appetizing bet due to its solid business strategies and sound fundamentals. Management’s proactive measures, such as fortifying the direct-to-consumer segment, optimizing inventory levels and enhancing operational efficiency across existing channels, reflect a commitment to sustained growth. URBN's strategic endeavors, including FP Movement and store expansion initiatives, further emphasize the company's potential for long-term success.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current fiscal sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.6% and 83.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2%, on average. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Walmart WMT is also a standout choice for investors. The omnichannel retail giant has been diligently working to further strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Simultaneously, Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5% and 2.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company has a VGM Score of A.



Investors can count on Ross Stores ROST. The store expansion strategy, combined with the company's strong brand reputation and off-price retail model, positions Ross Stores for success in the dynamic retail landscape. The company has ambitious goals, aiming to reach at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time. By expanding its store network, the company strengthens brand visibility, captures new customer segments and unlocks potential sales growth.



This operator of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.1% and 19.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ROST, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a VGM Score of B.



The TJX Companies TJX is also worth betting on. This Framingham, MA-based company’s flexible off-price business model, store expansion strategies, strong vendor relationship and availability of branded merchandise provide tremendous opportunities to drive sales and traffic. TJX's expansion initiatives and focus on technological integration, including data analytics and e-commerce advancements, underscore its adaptability to evolving market trends.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current fiscal sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.5% and 19.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average. The company has a VGM Score of B.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.